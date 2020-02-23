Hoosier Women Serve Gophers 4th. Straight Loss – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Ali Patberg had 29 points in the season, Grace Berger scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half, and No. 24 Indiana beat Minnesota 75-69 on Saturday.

Berger made 9 of 12 from the field, caught nine rebounds and had five assists.

Sara Scalia hit a triple to give Minnesota (15-11, 5-11 Big Ten) a one-point lead with 7:28 left, but Berger responded with consecutive baskets and Brenna Wise added a tray and 3 points before that Berger made a bridge to limit an 11-3 start that made it 72-65 with two minutes to play.

Jasmine Powell led Minnesota with 21 points in 8 of 13 shots. The 5-foot 6-year freshman has scored at least 20 points in four of the last five games.

The Golden Gophers have lost four in a row.

Indiana (21-7, 11-5) assumed exclusive possession of the fourth place in the conference classification. The top four teams win a double goodbye to the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament, which begins on March 4.

