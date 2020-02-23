Home Suspects of robberies Target Neighborhoodborough Neighborhood – Up News Info San Francisco

HILLSBOROUGH (Up News Info SF) – Home robbery suspects have attacked at least three homes in a quiet neighborhood in Hillsborough in the past 24 hours, authorities said.

Hillsborough police said they believe the same suspects or suspects committed all three robbery attempts because the crimes were similar: forced entry into the house was attempted by breaking the glass of a rear sliding door or window on the first floor.

%MINIFYHTMLa3c6c7a1fc6a67151ab2a0936fdd6e4511% %MINIFYHTMLa3c6c7a1fc6a67151ab2a0936fdd6e4512%

According to investigators, the first reported robbery occurred at approximately 7:08 p.m. Friday in Mountain Wood Lane. But the suspect or unknown suspects fled the scene empty-handed when the security alarm system was activated.

The second robbery occurred in Farm Lane between 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. on Friday. While the third robbery occurred in the

1100 Block of Tournament Drive sometime between 9 a.m. Friday and 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

In all cases, police said, residents were not home when the robberies occurred. In some cases, the houses had no lights on, which may have given thieves the impression that the houses were empty or unoccupied.

The images of the residential security camera were helping officers in at least one of the robberies, and police said they were reviewing the images and sharing the information with other police departments, since similar robberies are ravaging cities throughout the Bay Area

Investigators also asked residents in the area of ​​robberies to review their surveillance systems to detect suspicious people or vehicles during the deadlines of the crimes.

Hillsborough police said patrols of marked and unmarked cars have been increased specifically for theft suppression.