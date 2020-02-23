%MINIFYHTML37f91f4c475b406f115f59ec5c67f5c211% %MINIFYHTML37f91f4c475b406f115f59ec5c67f5c212%

%MINIFYHTML37f91f4c475b406f115f59ec5c67f5c213% %MINIFYHTML37f91f4c475b406f115f59ec5c67f5c214%

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) – The Holy Cross female rowing coach who drove a team truck that crashed and killed a student in Florida last month retires, the school said.

%MINIFYHTML37f91f4c475b406f115f59ec5c67f5c215% %MINIFYHTML37f91f4c475b406f115f59ec5c67f5c216%

Patrick Diggins leaves after 34 years at Worcester University, the school announced Friday.

"I thank Patrick for his years of dedication and service to the College," athletic director Marcus Blossom said in a statement. "I wish you luck when you enter this new chapter."

Diggins was driving a van to practice at a nearby training camp when he collided with a van in Vero Beach on January 15, killing the Grace Rett T-shirt. Thirteen people were injured.

Witnesses from the scene told police that Diggins had turned left in a green light and had not yielded to the approaching traffic, which resulted in the morning accident.

A police report said Diggins dropped a sentence moments after the horrible accident.

"Please, let me have a green light," Diggins said, according to the report. “Did he have a green arrow? God please let me have a green arrow.

The school said the season that will begin in April will be led by interim coach Jim Barr. The national search for a new coach will begin at the end of this season, Holy Cross said.