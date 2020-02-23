Hillary Duff criticizes the photographer ‘Creepy’ who took pictures of her children

On Saturday morning, Hillary Duff expressed her true and unfiltered opinion of what she thought of a photographer who took pictures of her children, among others. Page Six states that the paparazzo took pictures of Duff's boy and others in the middle of a football game.

The 32-year-old woman recorded the entire conversation and shared it on her Instagram, along with the subtitle that suggested that practicing photography in children is immoral, and urges her to do so with adults. He added that the laws "need to change," and he also referred to him as a jerk.

The footage presents the whole discussion, in which Duff approaches the man and asks if he knew anyone there. The photographer answered no, and that it was perfectly legal in any way.

Duff continues by saying that taking pictures of his children makes her incredibly uncomfortable, to which he responds with an offer to show him his identification. Hillary then asks "from human to human,quot; if she stops taking pictures of the children.

The photograph admits that he was simply practicing his art, and his reaction was very unjustified. Duff goes on to say that he will post it on his Instagram in front of his 15 million followers to show the world how "creepy,quot; it is for what he does on a Saturday morning.

The unidentified man then claimed that it was actually Duff who was making the situation "creepy,quot;, and then put his hand on the lens of his camera, which also stopped the video. Some of the other actresses who intervened in the incident were Busy Phillips. She claimed that the test was "irritating."

According to Duff, children who attend a playground without an adult present is illegal, however, taking photos of people in public is not. These days, Hillary is busy with her son, Luca, 7, and her 1-year-old daughter, Banks.

Currently, he is in a relationship with the musician Matthew Koma, who is perhaps the most famous for his work with DJ Zedd, although they have since fought in recent years.



