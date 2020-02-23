Hilary Duff confronts paparazzi taking photos of her son in a soccer match

%MINIFYHTML32a94a0397090144cdf3d00f804b443511% %MINIFYHTML32a94a0397090144cdf3d00f804b443512%

The star of & # 39; Younger & # 39; He shares a video of his confrontation with the photographer, who insists that his & # 39; paranoia is unjustified & # 39; in your social media account.

Hilary Duff He continued his enmity with the paparazzi by confronting a suspicious photographer for taking pictures of his young son.

The "Lizzie McGuire"The actress posted a video of the confrontation on Instagram on Saturday (February 22), showing her approaching a man outside the soccer game of her seven-year-old son Luca, and asking who she is there with.

When the man told the star that he was there alone, she asked him what he was doing in a soccer game for children, to which he insisted that "it is legal" and urged her not to "feel uncomfortable."

He later offered to show the identification of the star, and stated that "paranoia is unjustified." While the man did not confess to being paparazzi, he did say he was "practicing photography" and taking photos.

The "A Cinderella story"The star previously hit three paparazzi photographers for following her and her two children on December (19), revealing in an Instagram clip at that time:" Here I am just trying to date my two children, and I have the paparazzi they follow everywhere. "

"Two adult men. Three of them, actually, one of them is running away across the street. He just follows me and my children to every place I go."