Happy birthday, Emily Blunt! See her cutest photos with John Krasinski

To put it bluntly, we are obsessed with this celebrity couple.
Today, Emily Blunt is ringing on her birthday and we are celebrating by looking at her cutest photos with her husband John Krasinski.
The dear duo met in 2008 and then married two years later in a private ceremony at the Villa d & # 39; East in Como, Italy.
Now, almost a decade later, we are still interested in these two who always entertain us with their artistic efforts, such as the next movie, A quiet place Part II, which Blunt stars and Krasinski directs.
We also love to follow the couple off the screen, since they always share funny stories and moments of their lives.
Recently, Chris Martinrevealed in Ellen who ironically approached Krasinski and Blunt to create a musical for A peaceful place, with Krasinski kidding Blunt under the bus for not telling him this.
the Office Alum joked: "I … I didn't receive an email from Chris Martin. The man is a world treasure," he joked in the post. "Are you kidding?!? Emily, what have you done?"
While we wait until the release date of March 20 for the exciting sequel, we will take a look at the cutest photos of the couple in honor of Blunt's birthday.
Check out his most adorable photos below!
John Shearer / Getty Images
Love at first sight!
Emily Blunt Y John Krasinski He met in 2008, where John says it was love at first sight.
On a visit to The Ellen Degeneres show, he said,
Jason Merritt / Getty Images
Fairy Tale Romance
The couple, who married in 2010, made an appearance in 2013 at the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards.
Billy Farrell / BFANYC / Sipa United States
The biggest admirer
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
Shout at your girl
Too cute! The lovely couple only had eyes for each other in a New York screening for the Krasinski movie, Hollars, in August 2016.
Rob Latour / REX / Shutterstock
Red carpet cuties
Arriving at the red carpet before the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards, the couple looked absolutely stunning.
Proud husband
John showed his dazzling wife while supporting her at the 2017 SAG Awards, where she was nominated for her role in The girl on the train. He shared this adorable photo on Instagram captioning: "I'm so proud of this nominee!"
Chris Jackson / Getty Images
Happy wife, happy life
Michael Buckner / Variety / REX / Shutterstock
Fun film festival
The couple poses at the SXSW Festival in Austin, where A peaceful place"In which Blunt stars and Krasinski acts and directs," it premiered.
EROTEME.CO.UK///BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM
Private pair
The couple looked casual and welcoming in February 2014.
Ben Gabbe / Getty Images for Time
Hot parents
Blunt and Krasinski looked as cute as can be in the Time 100 Gala in April 2018.
Gotham / GC Images
Dapper Duo
The elegant couple was caught by the hand in New York City during the summer of 2018.
Dave Benett / Getty Images
Quiet in the set!
In October 2018, the couple celebrated their movie. A Peaceful place when watching a private screening of his movie.
Quieter place
"Well … that's a wrap (A quiet place Part II) See you on March 20, "the Office Alumbre shared on his Instagram with a photo of him and Blunt walking along the easel bridge that appears in the Peaceful place Films.
GOTV!
We loved seeing the duo encouraging their fans to vote in the 2018 partial elections.
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic
Premiere PDA
John supported Emily at the premiere of Mary Poppins returns in Los Angeles in November 2018. The adorable duo held hands while they posed to take pictures together on the carpet.
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Solidarity Spouses
The couple looked beautiful in the 76th. Annual delivery of the Golden Globe Awards. Blunt was nominated for her lead role in Mary Poppins returns.
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for AFI
Cute couple
The stars were stunned at the 19th Annual AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills.
SAG Selfie
Before heading to the SAG Awards last year, Krasinski uploaded this sweet selfie to her Instagram.
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
Perfect pair
The dynamic duo looked impressive while attending the SAG 2019 Awards.
Michael Buckner / Variety / Shutterstock
Proud spouse
Krasinski cried with joy after his wife took home the trophy of the outstanding performance of an actress in a supporting role at the SAG awards ceremony.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Darling duo
The two attracted attention at the 24th annual edition of the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards.
Marion Curtis / StarPix / Shutterstock
Movie night
The couple enjoyed a screening of Fighting with my family in New York in February 2019.
Noam Galai / WireImage
Twinning
The two wear matching tux at the 2019 Writers Guild Awards.
%MINIFYHTMLfb4376d71e1946e723a0012652501e7213%