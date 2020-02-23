Happy birthday, Emily Blunt! See her cutest photos with John Krasinski

To put it bluntly, we are obsessed with this celebrity couple.

Today, Emily Blunt is ringing on her birthday and we are celebrating by looking at her cutest photos with her husband John Krasinski.

The dear duo met in 2008 and then married two years later in a private ceremony at the Villa d & # 39; East in Como, Italy.

Now, almost a decade later, we are still interested in these two who always entertain us with their artistic efforts, such as the next movie, A quiet place Part II, which Blunt stars and Krasinski directs.

We also love to follow the couple off the screen, since they always share funny stories and moments of their lives.

Recently, Chris Martinrevealed in Ellen who ironically approached Krasinski and Blunt to create a musical for A peaceful place, with Krasinski kidding Blunt under the bus for not telling him this.

the Office Alum joked: "I … I didn't receive an email from Chris Martin. The man is a world treasure," he joked in the post. "Are you kidding?!? Emily, what have you done?"