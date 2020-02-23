Happy birthday, Emily Blunt! See her cutest photos with John Krasinski

To put it bluntly, we are obsessed with this celebrity couple.

Today, Emily Blunt is ringing on her birthday and we are celebrating by looking at her cutest photos with her husband John Krasinski.

The dear duo met in 2008 and then married two years later in a private ceremony at the Villa d & # 39; East in Como, Italy.

Now, almost a decade later, we are still interested in these two who always entertain us with their artistic efforts, such as the next movie, A quiet place Part II, which Blunt stars and Krasinski directs.

We also love to follow the couple off the screen, since they always share funny stories and moments of their lives.

Recently, Chris Martinrevealed in Ellen who ironically approached Krasinski and Blunt to create a musical for A peaceful place, with Krasinski kidding Blunt under the bus for not telling him this.

the Office Alum joked: "I … I didn't receive an email from Chris Martin. The man is a world treasure," he joked in the post. "Are you kidding?!? Emily, what have you done?"

While we wait until the release date of March 20 for the exciting sequel, we will take a look at the cutest photos of the couple in honor of Blunt's birthday.

Check out his most adorable photos below!

John Shearer / Getty Images

Love at first sight!

Emily Blunt Y John Krasinski He met in 2008, where John says it was love at first sight.

On a visit to The Ellen Degeneres show, he said, "I met her and she was very nervous. I thought, & # 39; my God, I think I'm going to fall in love with her & # 39;. When I shook her hand, I said," I like you. "

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Fairy Tale Romance

The couple, who married in 2010, made an appearance in 2013 at the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, MET Gala

Billy Farrell / BFANYC / Sipa United States

The biggest admirer

In May 2013, Blunt channeled his internal character from The Devil Wears Prada with her husband while they celebrated at the Met Gala.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Shout at your girl

Too cute! The lovely couple only had eyes for each other in a New York screening for the Krasinski movie, Hollars, in August 2016.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, 2017 SAG Awards, Couples

Rob Latour / REX / Shutterstock

Red carpet cuties

Arriving at the red carpet before the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards, the couple looked absolutely stunning.

John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, SAG Awards 2017, Instagram

Instagram

Proud husband

John showed his dazzling wife while supporting her at the 2017 SAG Awards, where she was nominated for her role in The girl on the train. He shared this adorable photo on Instagram captioning: "I'm so proud of this nominee!"

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, BAFTA Awards 2017

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Happy wife, happy life

The beautiful couple was captured by the paparazzi in the BAFTA 2017.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, SXSW Festival 2018

Michael Buckner / Variety / REX / Shutterstock

Fun film festival

The couple poses at the SXSW Festival in Austin, where A peaceful place"In which Blunt stars and Krasinski acts and directs," it premiered.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski

EROTEME.CO.UK///BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM

Private pair

The couple looked casual and welcoming in February 2014.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, 2018 Time 100 Gala

Ben Gabbe / Getty Images for Time

Hot parents

Blunt and Krasinski looked as cute as can be in the Time 100 Gala in April 2018.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski

Gotham / GC Images

Dapper Duo

The elegant couple was caught by the hand in New York City during the summer of 2018.

John Krasinski, Emily Blunt

Dave Benett / Getty Images

Quiet in the set!

In October 2018, the couple celebrated their movie. A Peaceful place when watching a private screening of his movie.

John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Couples

Quieter place

"Well … that's a wrap (A quiet place Part II) See you on March 20, "the Office Alumbre shared on his Instagram with a photo of him and Blunt walking along the easel bridge that appears in the Peaceful place Films.

John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Couples

GOTV!

We loved seeing the duo encouraging their fans to vote in the 2018 partial elections.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Premiere PDA

John supported Emily at the premiere of Mary Poppins returns in Los Angeles in November 2018. The adorable duo held hands while they posed to take pictures together on the carpet.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Solidarity Spouses

The couple looked beautiful in the 76th. Annual delivery of the Golden Globe Awards. Blunt was nominated for her lead role in Mary Poppins returns.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, AFI Awards Lunch

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for AFI

Cute couple

The stars were stunned at the 19th Annual AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills.

John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Couples

SAG Selfie

Before heading to the SAG Awards last year, Krasinski uploaded this sweet selfie to her Instagram.

John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, SAG Awards 2019, Candids

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Perfect pair

The dynamic duo looked impressive while attending the SAG 2019 Awards.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, SAG Awards 2019, Show, Candids

Michael Buckner / Variety / Shutterstock

Proud spouse

Krasinski cried with joy after his wife took home the trophy of the outstanding performance of an actress in a supporting role at the SAG awards ceremony.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Critics Choice Awards 2019

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Darling duo

The two attracted attention at the 24th annual edition of the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Fighting With My Family Screening

Marion Curtis / StarPix / Shutterstock

Movie night

The couple enjoyed a screening of Fighting with my family in New York in February 2019.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Writers Guild Awards 2019

Noam Galai / WireImage

Twinning

The two wear matching tux at the 2019 Writers Guild Awards.

