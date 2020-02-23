Hamburg votes amid German political unrest | News

The polls have been opened in the city-state of Hamburg in Germany, as voters choose a new regional assembly in an election that has been dominated by the issue of climate change.

Hamburg has been ruled by a coalition of center-left social democrats and the environmentalist environmental party for the past five years. They are the two main parties, according to the polls.

%MINIFYHTML4377b06d6e16994d25ec44af3fda8e0111% %MINIFYHTML4377b06d6e16994d25ec44af3fda8e0112%

Plus:

Federal policy in Germany has appeared particularly chaotic in recent weeks, with a regional vote in the former communist east that indirectly brought down the successor chosen by Chancellor Angela Merkel.

In the long term, progressive environmentalists and ecologists seem to be ready to replace the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) as the main national rival of the conservatives of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) of Merkel, with support for them that emerged Last year and now almost twice as high as for the SPD.

But things are not so bleak for the center that remains in Hamburg, where despite the gains of the Greens, the SPD seems ready to maintain its control over the mayor's seat.

In the opinion polls in this rich "Free Hanseatic City,quot; last week, SPD support was well above 30 percent, an advantage of more than 10 points over the Greens and three times greater than the CDU.

"We have to stand firm against the federal trend," the main candidate of the SPD and current mayor of Hamburg, Peter Tschentscher, 54, told AFP news agency.

In part, the left center has done so by adopting policies with a clearly "green,quot; feeling, including a proposal to convert a large coal-fired power plant into natural gas to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Meanwhile, the extreme right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which enjoys strong support in the east of the country, is struggling to gain ground in the thriving Hamburg, where it might not even reach the 5 percent obstacle to entering Parliament.

Just under 3,000 euros ($ 3,258) per month, revenues in the port city are somewhat higher than the national average.

Chaos in Berlin

On Friday, the national leader of the Greens, Robert Habeck, said that the possibility of environmentalists doubling their score in Hamburg since the last vote in 2015 was "phenomenal,quot;, even if they fail to unseat the Tschentscher from the SPD.

If opinion polls are correct, the port city will probably retain the "red-green,quot; coalition that has ruled since 2011, avoiding Berlin's political earthquakes caused by other recent regional votes.

Earlier this month, Merkel conservatives were shaken by the apparent alliance of their regional branch in the eastern state of Thuringia with the AfD party, voting in a liberal politician as state prime minister.

The violation of a historical political taboo provoked a nationwide protest.

FM of Germany warns about threat of & # 39; right-wing terrorism & # 39;

As a result, the CDU leader and Merkel's apparent heiress, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, announced her resignation, opening the question of who will succeed the veteran chancellor after next year's election at the latest.

Meanwhile, the SPD's failure to recover from the disastrous demonstrations in the 2017 federal elections and subsequent state polls has seen members of the nervous party chew on several leaders.

The party was finally decided by a duo of relative unknowns last year after a long and divisive selection process.

The couple, Norbert Walter-Borjans and Saskia Esken, have been notable for their absence at the Hamburg campaign events.

No island

While the political composition of Hamburg is unusual, events in the last week of the campaign showed that the port city is far from being isolated from events in the rest of Germany and Europe.

On Friday, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg joined a "Friday for the Future,quot; rally in Hamburg attended by some 10,000 people, according to police.

Weekly marches across the country over the school strike movement last year helped force Berlin to raise its climate ambitions and set a binding end to coal power generation in 2038 by law.

At the same time, support for the Greens has increased throughout the country.

Meanwhile, both the SPD and the Greens canceled the final events of the campaign on Thursday, after an armed man killed nine people with a history of migrants in the city of Hanau.