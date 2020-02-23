Hamburg voters punish German far-right party Merkel: Exit polls | Elections 2018 News

The voters of the German city-state of Hamburg punished conservatives devastated by the crisis of Chancellor Angela Merkel and expelled the extreme right of Parliament in a regional election, according to exit polls.

According to the initial forecasts of public broadcasters ARD and ZDF on Sunday, The center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) of Germany has won first place in the Hamburg regional elections with 37.5 percent of the vote.

The Greens, who have been in coalition with the SPD for the past five years in the port city of northern Germany, came in second place, having doubled their votes in the last elections of 2015.

The result means that the coalition is likely to continue.

While the SPD defended its position as the strongest force, it threw more than eight points since the 2015 surveys.

Merkel's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) ranked third with 11.5 percent, having lost more than four points, one of its worst scores in any German region.

Exit polls also indicated that four days after a racist gunman killed nine people in the western city of Hanau, the far-right alternative for Germany (AfD) would be expelled from the Hamburg parliament, leaving just below the threshold of the 5 percent needed.

"Outside the Nazis," shouted supporters of the SPD and the Greens while celebrating in Hamburg.

After weeks of intense political turmoil at the national level, including cooperation never seen before between the center and the extreme right, about 57 percent of the people cast their vote two hours before the polls closed, election officials said.

The result of Hamburg was "a great success," national collector of the Greens Robert Habeck told ARD.

"We have a very challenging situation for democracy in Germany, and the CDU is tied to its own problems … It will be up to us to give direction and confidence to the land."

Dominic Kane of Al Jazeera, reporting from Hamburg, said the success of the Greens should not come as a surprise since the party, for several years, has been riding a wave of popular public opinion on climate change.

"Many people … want to see greater protection, see that climate change slows down, see policies that prioritize the environment," he said.

"That is certainly something that the leading candidate of the Greens party wanted to emphasize and is something he has been talking about since these exit polls emerged. The Greens have been doing very well in all areas in this country and the Tonight's success has to be seen as part of that process. "

The Merkel CDU has been affected throughout Germany by a long-standing leadership crisis, exacerbated by its apparent unprecedented alliance with AfD in early February.

Exit polls suggested that AfD and the liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP) may have failed to eliminate the 5 percent obstacle needed to enter Parliament.

The thriving port city with a proud center-left tradition may also be the first state to deny AfD seats in Parliament, just two years after it completed its sweep in the 16 German state legislatures in a first World War II post to A party of extreme right.

In many other parts of Germany, AfD surveyed in double digits, obtaining more than 20 percent in several recent state elections in the former communist east.

Thuringia chaos

Earlier this month, Merkel conservatives were shaken by the apparent alliance of their regional branch in the eastern state of Thuringia with AfD, voting in an FDP politician as state prime minister.

The violation of a historical political taboo provoked a violent reaction throughout the country against the two main parties of the right to the center.

As a result, the CDU leader and Merkel's heir, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, announced his resignation, leaving open the question of who will succeed the veteran chancellor after next year's election at the latest.

It is scheduled to announce on Monday how the party will select a new leader or leadership team.