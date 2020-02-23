Haiti protests police explode in shooting

PUERTO PRÍNCIPE (Reuters) – Shooting and tear gas were fired on Sunday near the presidential palace in the capital of Haiti, Port-au-Prince, during a protest organized by police officers demanding better wage and labor conditions.

Officers told The Associated Press that at least three police officers were injured.

It was not immediately clear who fired the shots or the tear gas during the protest, which coincided with the start of the Carnival celebrations. A scenario built by the Ministry of Defense and guarded by the army was also set on fire, a witness told Reuters.

The protest was one of several that police officers have organized since late last year while the perennially poor country struggles with a prolonged economic and political crisis.

Some protesters wore cream and blue police uniforms and carried weapons, but they had their faces covered, as they marched from the exclusive Delmas neighborhood to the great Champ de Mars public square, the main site for Carnival.