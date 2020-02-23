Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby signs a new contract | NFL news





Mason Crosby formed again in 2019 for Green Bay and has signed an extended agreement to keep the franchise

Mason Crosby stays with the Green Bay Packers after a new three-year deal was confirmed to keep him at Lambeau Field.

No terms other than the duration of the agreement have been announced, but several outlets reported that the contract is worth $ 12.9 million, including $ 6 million in the first year and $ 3.5 million in the second .

Crosby leads the Packers comfortably in all-time scoring (1,575 points), field goal attempts (406) and field goal marks (329).

The 35-year-old, who would become a free agent next month, spent the 13 seasons of the NFL with the Packers in the sixth round of 2007.

Last year, he left two years of inconsistency behind him to enjoy a rebounding season, making 22 of his 24 field goal attempts last season (91.7 percent) and losing only one extra point in 41 attempts.

He lost 11 of 56 field goal attempts in the last two years and doubts arose about the future of his Packers, but the team defended Crosby, particularly in 2018.

In a divisional showdown of Week 5 in the Detroit Lions, he lost four field goal attempts and one extra point in an eight-point loss. However, since that game, Crosby is 41 of 45 in field goal attempts and only one PAT has failed.