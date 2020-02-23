Governor of Mecca orders arrest of Saudi rapper | News

Saudi authorities ordered the arrest of a rapper who appeared in a music video for her song Bint Mecca, or Girl from Mecca, stating that it is offensive to the customs and traditions of the holy city.

In the video, a Saudi woman identified as Ayasel Slay raps about her pride of being from Mecca, home of the holiest site in Islam, the Kaaba.

The video was uploaded to Ayasel's YouTube channel, which has since been removed, last week and showed his rapping in a cafe with a group of smiling children as his backup dancers.

"A girl from Mecca is all you need / Do not bother her, she will hurt you," Ayasel sang, describing how a woman from Mecca surpassed all other Saudi women in beauty and strength.

"With her, you can complete the Sunna (marry) / Your life with her will become Paradise," he says proudly.

On Thursday, the regional authorities of Mecca said in a Tweet that the governor had issued orders for Ayasel and the video production team to be prosecuted.

"Prince Khalid bin Faisal of Mecca ordered the arrest of those responsible for the rap song Bint Mecca, which offends the customs and traditions of the people of Mecca and contradicts the identity and traditions of their esteemed population," he said. Tweet.

Social media storm

The song has attracted strong reactions from social networks, with racial nuances used in the hashtag # You_Are_Not_Mecca & # 39; s_Girls aimed at Ayasel's African origins.

"Enough of this depravity," said one user, referring to the video. "I hope that the punishment for this African woman will be imprisonment and then deport her to her country."

"Immediate deportation is the answer, in addition to holding all foreigners who claim to be from Mecca responsible," said one user said.

"Including all Somalis living here," another agreed.

Others spoke against these comments.

"If something needs to be deported, it's your racism, your arrogance and your deep reverence for yourselves," a Twitter user replied.

He was covered, said nothing offensive. His problem with her is that she is black, they don't want to be represented by a black Saudi. If a white Arab person from another Arab country claimed to be from Hijaz, he would applaud. – Hamza 🇲🇦 ⵣ (@ HBlive0) February 20, 2020

"The singer is young and may have realized her mistake, since Mecca is a sacred place and has revered her status," said Twitter user Nouf al-Qahtani. "But don't let your comments fall to racist levels … racism is a disease in society."

"(Some) Saudis say that the singer is black and cannot be from Mecca, as if Mecca was known for her blond-haired and blue-eyed women," another social media user said sarcastically.

The comments also indicated that what they said was hypocrisy and double standards on the part of the Saudi authorities and their reaction to the rap video.

"What a contrasting situation … (the government) invites singers and dancers to the country and nobody opposed it, but this girl made this song and now everyone is against it." asked the social media user Sultan al-Hamedi.

It is not the first time that a Saudi rapper releases a video. In June 2018, a rapper named Leesa A released a video in which he celebrated the country's uprising of a ban that prohibits women from driving. The video went viral but, unlike Asayel Slay's song, it was well received.

Saudi Arabia HSA in recent years has implemented a series of social and economic reforms, promoted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), which include giving women the right to drive and open the conservative kingdom for entertainment and tourism.

However, the reforms have been accompanied by an ever-deeper repression against government critics, including the arrest of high-profile women's rights activists, including Loujain al-Halthloul, and the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by agents. Saudis at the country's consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

Amnesty International described Saudi Arabia's human rights record as "abysmal," adding that the nation is "under the control of a radical repression against government critics."