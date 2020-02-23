Gosden plot summer plans | Racing news





Frankie Dettori disassembles Stradivarius

John Gosden has tentatively started making summer plans for his stable stars.

Clarehaven Stables' teacher admits that "it will not be easy,quot; to improve a wonderful 2019, which saw many first-class winners and a fourth coaching championship.

"It's early. We started galloping on Warren Hill on Saturday morning," he said.

"I don't exactly have my eyes on the targets. We will see the first entries and the oldest horses that you will not see until practically June, like Stradivarius and all those.

"He will have a career in May, probably in preparation for the Ascot Gold Cup, and as for three-year-olds, I will be able to respond better about their position in about six weeks. They are coming, they are coming."

One of the ones worth watching is Waldkonig, who has an entry in the Derby and seemed ready for a bright future when a one-mile novice event landed in Wolverhampton for nine longs in December.

Waldkonig is currently a better 20-1 with Paddy Power for the Derby, but Gosden intends to take things carefully with Kingman's son.

"Waldkonig is fine," he said.

"He did two gallops on Warren Hill. He is the kind of horse I would like to run on a rookie before entering the deepest end. He has only run once, but he is a little green, and I would love to get a rookie on him." .

Gosden also had an update on Lord Tennyson, a four-year-old Godolphin castrate who approached his late debut at Chelmsford Racecourse three days ago.

"It didn't seem like a strong race, but he did very well. He was very sick and had two years off, but he will be fine," he said.

"Placing it will be difficult, but you are allowed to go on a rookie and could go that route again."