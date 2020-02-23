Gophers Snap losing streak of 3 games in victory 83-57 against Northwestern – Up News Info

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) – Daniel Oturu had 22 points and 12 rebounds and Minnesota beat Northwestern 83-57 on Sunday.

Marcus Carr added 18 points and Gabe Kalscheur and Payton Willis had 14 each for the Gophers (13-13, 7-9), who broke a three-game losing streak.

Pete Nance led the last place in the Northwest (6-20, 1-15) with 11 points. Ryan Young added 10 points for the Wildcats, who have lost 11 straight games.

Oturu, one of the best big men in the Big Ten, blocked three shots and fired 3 of 5 from the 3-point range, in addition to his fifteenth double-double. The 6-foot, 10-inch sophomore entered Sunday as the second leading scorer in the league with 19.6 points per game and the best rebounder with 11.4 per game.

The dump with one hand of Oturu gave the Gophers a 55-34 lead with 13:21 remaining. The third triple of his career, the highest of his career, extended the margin to 61-38. Willis & # 39; 3 gave Minnesota its biggest advantage with 78-49.

The Gophers stopped their offensive problems, shot 48.4% from the field and made 14 of 30 from beyond the goal. Minnesota entered Sunday shooting 41.5% overall and 31.3% from a 3-point range.

Northwestern was 38.7% from the field and 16.7% in 3s and was surpassed 48-29.

The Gophers finished the first half with a 7-0 run with a 44-28 lead. Oturu had 13 points in 5 of 6 shots and eight rebounds. Northwestern did not score for the 2:42 finals before halftime.

Minnesota also beat the Wildcats 77-68 at home on January 5, when Northwestern had only seven fellows available due to an injury.

BIG TABLE

Minnesota: The Gophers' hopes of reaching the NCAA Tournament remain weak after losing three of their last four. They only have 2-8 on the road.

Northwest: The Wildcats are heading for their second consecutive final in the Big Ten. They have not won since January 11 against Nebraska.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Minnesota receives No. 7 Maryland on Wednesday.

Northwestern receives Illinois on Thursday.

