Golden State Warriors Steph Curry confirms March 1 return date | NBA News

There is no more speculation about Stephen Curry's return date, as the Golden State Warriors star and twice NBA MVP said March 1 has always been his goal to return to the court after breaking his hand Left at the end of October.

Curry was authorized for contact on Saturday and participated in his first game with the team since he last saw time in an NBA game.

"It was fun, man," Curry told reporters after Saturday's practice. "That's what you're used to, once again, just playing basketball. I've done all the rehabilitation you can imagine in the gym to work on your conditioning and skills work, and all that sort of thing."

"That's fun, and you know it has a purpose, but there's nothing like playing basketball and competing and having fun the way I like it. So it was nice. I was excited this morning, sure."

The Warriors still have four more games before facing the Washington Wizards at home on March 1.

It has been a difficult season for the Warriors, who are only 12-44 while playing without Curry for most of the season and Klay Thompson for everything due to a knee injury.

The Warriors have made adjustments to the list with Curry out when D & # 39; Angelo Russell was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves on February 6 by Andrew Wiggins.

Curry was scoring 20.3 points per game in his first four games when his injury occurred in a collision with Aron Baynes of the Phoenix Suns. The initial speculation was that Curry could possibly return in February, but that changed to an unspecified day in March.

Curry has averaged 23.5 points in his 11 seasons, all with the Warriors. He was an NBA MVP in 2015 and 2016. He also led the Warriors to three NBA titles in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

