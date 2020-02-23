Glen Durrant wants to avoid eliminating Premier League Darts | Darts news

"I wish I was optimistic and say & # 39; I'm going to finish in the first four & # 39 ;, but that's not the person I am,quot;





Glen Durrant says his main focus is to avoid being eliminated from the Premier League

Glen Durrant says his main focus is to avoid eliminating this year's Premier League, despite moving Thursday at Cardiff.

Durrant is the first leader in the standings after having achieved two wins out of three with a striking 7-4 loss by Gary Anderson against a crowded crowd at Motorpoint Arena.

Having rescued a point against Fallon Sherrock on Night Two, Durrant was at his best clinical moment by reaching the end of 107, 89 and 85 on his way to a 5-1 lead.

Results of night three: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff Peter Wright 7-5 Rob cross Jonny Clayton 1-7 Michael Smith Michael van Gerwen 5-7 Nathan Aspinall Daryl Gurney 6-6 Gerwyn Price Glen Durrant 7-4 Gary Anderson

Two-time Premier League champion Anderson responded with payments of 122 and 64, but Durrant maintained control of the contest to get to the top of the table.

"I'm in a great place right now, I never thought I would be the best in the Premier League at any time in my career," admitted Durrant, three-time BDO world champion.

"Beating one of the greats of all time in Gary in front of this incredible crowd is an incredible feeling."

"I can't say I enjoyed the Fallon game last week, but tonight I made up for it completely."

"I wish I was optimistic and say & # 39; I'm going to finish in the first four & # 39 ;, but that's not the person I am."

"I still want to avoid being eliminated, so that will be my focus until I achieve that goal."

The next step for Duzza is a clash against Nathan Aspinall, third classified, in Dublin with only one point that separates the couple at the top of the classification.

Night four, February 27: 3Arena, Dublin Glen Durrant vs Nathan Aspinall Rob cross vs Gary Anderson Daryl Gurney vs Michael Smith William O & # 39; Connor vs Michael van Gerwen Gerwyn Price vs Peter Wright

