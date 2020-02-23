Giorgio Armani decides to broadcast the Milan Fashion Week show live amid the outbreak of coronavirus

%MINIFYHTMLa662240dcbe0e99d4e563d2c7aeeb83c11% %MINIFYHTMLa662240dcbe0e99d4e563d2c7aeeb83c12%

Instagram

The fashion designer did not invite the guests to his Fall 2020 show after two people near Milan lost their lives due to the disease and health experts alerted the locals to stay tuned.

Up News Info –

Designer Giorgio Armani canceled his Milan Fashion Week parade while Italy tackles a coronavirus outbreak.

Two people near Milan have lost their lives because of the disease and health experts have alerted the locals to pay attention to their own well-being and that of their friends, family and neighbors, and Armani does not take a risk.

%MINIFYHTMLa662240dcbe0e99d4e563d2c7aeeb83c13% %MINIFYHTMLa662240dcbe0e99d4e563d2c7aeeb83c14%

He has invited guests to his Fall 2020 show and will show his latest collection through a live broadcast on the brand's website and social media pages.

%MINIFYHTMLa662240dcbe0e99d4e563d2c7aeeb83c15% %MINIFYHTMLa662240dcbe0e99d4e563d2c7aeeb83c16%

The chiefs of the labels announced the cancellation on Sunday morning early (February 23), stating that the decision was made to "safeguard the welfare of all guests."

<br />

The other parades scheduled for the last day of fashion week are expected to continue as planned, but the supermodel Bella Hadid he did not take a risk: he was seen wearing a facial mask on his flight from Milan with his sister Gigi Hadid amid fears about the outbreak of coronavirus.