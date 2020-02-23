Gigi Hadid turns off Jake Paul after he discusses Zayn Malik

%MINIFYHTML12dbef5897c2d5b012f1bf583efb3eda11% %MINIFYHTML12dbef5897c2d5b012f1bf583efb3eda12%

The YouTuber hits the former One Direction star after the singer disapproves when they bump into a boxing match in Las Vegas.

Gigi Hadid has attacked YouTuber Jake paul after he went after her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, on Twitter after a showdown in Las Vegas.

The Internet star and singer Malik were in the city on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Deontay Wilder / / Tyson fury Boxing match at the MGM Grand Garden Arena when they met.

"I almost had to applaud Zane (sic) from 1 address because he is a small boy and has an attitude and basically told me to fuck myself for no reason when I was being nice to him …" Paul tweeted. "Zane ik (I know) you're reading this … stop being angry because you came home alone to your big hotel room hahaha."

"Brother, he literally started screaming and freaking out of the fuck & # 39; you want to try me friend & # 39; hahaha (laughs out loud) I feel bad for childhood stars."

Malik did not respond, but his girlfriend jumped to Twitter on Sunday morning to face Jake.

"Lol because he doesn't mind hanging out with you (and) with you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies?" She responded sharply. "Only at home with his best friends as a respectful king because he has me, honey. Without bothering you for your irrelevant ugly **. Go to bed."

Gigi recently confirmed that she and Zayn were back together after separating last year 2019 in an Instagram post for Valentine's Day.