Gigi Hadid shades Jake Paul after talking about Zayn Malik on Twitter

Gigi HadidHe won't let you come for his man … fight alert!

On Sunday morning, the 24-year-old supermodel cast shadow on the YouTube star Jake paul on Twitter after ignoring her boyfriend, singer Zayn Malik After stating that he was rude to him.

"I almost had to applaud Zane from 1 direction because he is a small boy and has an attitude and basically told me to go to hell without any reason when I was being nice to him …" Paul, 23, tweeted. "Zane, ik, you're reading this … stop being angry because you came home alone to your big hotel room hahaha."

YouTube star and younger brother of Logan paul and added: "Brother, he literally started screaming and going crazy," you want to test me, friend. haha I feel bad for childhood stars. "

"Lol because he doesn't mind hanging up with you and your embarrassing team of YouTube groupies …" Hadid answered. "Alone at home with his best friends like a respectful king because he has me, honey. Without bothering you for your irrelevant and ugly ass. Go to bed …"

Malik, 27, has not commented.