Gerwyn Price gets the first title of 2020 beating Michael van Gerwen | Darts news

Gerwyn Price claimed his first title of the year with an exciting 8-7 defeat by Michael van Gerwen in the final of the Players Championship 6 at Wigan on Sunday.

After losing to Peter Wright with an average of 109 in the final of the Players Championship 5 on Saturday, Price found the target for a 94 checkout on the decisive leg to get his tenth PDC title.

With both players looking for an inaugural title of 2020 at their first meeting of the year, Price started harder in the Premier League final to take a 4-1 lead.

Price claimed the decisive leg

Van Gerwen, who hit a nine-darter in his semifinal victory over Krzysztof Ratajski, fought again to continue 5-4 but could not find the advantage when Price went forward 7-4.

Two legs of 11 darts on each side of a shot of 15 darts saw Van Gerwen participate in an exciting contest until reaching a decisive stage, and with the Dutchman waiting for the match 36, Price took 94 to claim a second victory in the world number one.

"Upon entering the decisive stage, with Michael pitching first, it seemed that the game was gone," admitted Price, who became the sixth different winner of six Player Championship events so far in 2020.

Players Championship 2020 – Winners One Gary Anderson 8-4 Jeff Smith Two Nathan Aspinall 8-3 Gerwyn Price Three Ryan Searle 8-6 Michael van Gerwen Four Krzysztof Ratajski 8-7 Ian White Five Peter Wright 8-6 Gerwyn Price Six Gerwyn Price 8-7 Michael van Gerwen

"I just wanted to make sure to give me a chance for the game and I made sure to take it."

"I really believe now that if I hit my doubles, I will win games against Michael, Peter (Wright) or whoever; my scoring game is there, if it's not better than them."

"If you go back to when I started, I threw in the towel and lost games like this, but today I stayed there."

"I've played five events this year and I've reached three finals, so I'm fine in 2020."

Meanwhile, Van Gerwen will enter March without a PDC title for the first time since 2011, after losing to Ryan Searle in the final of the Players Championship Three.

Premier League darts live Live

Premier League Night Four Fixtures, 3Arena, Dublin Glen Durrant vs. Nathan Aspinall Rob Cross vs. Gary Anderson Daryl Gurney v Michael Smith William O & # 39; Connor v Michael van Gerwen Gerwyn Price v Peter Wright

Players Championship Six

Sunday, February 23

Last 16

Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Cristo Reyes

James Wade 6-2 Ricky Evans

Peter Wright 6-3 Adrian Lewis

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-4 Devon Petersen

Ian White 6-3 Jermaine Wattimena

Stephen Bunting 6-2 Simon Whitlock

Gerwyn Price 6-4 Jamie Hughes

Steve Beaton 6-3 Daryl Gurney

Quarter finals

Michael van Gerwen 6-2 James Wade

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-2 Peter Wright

Stephen Bunting 6-4 Ian White

Gerwyn Price 6-4 Steve Beaton

Semifinals

Michael van Gerwen 7-6 Krzysztof Ratajski

Gerwyn Price 7-3 Stephen Bunting

Final

Gerwyn Price 8-7 Michael van Gerwen

