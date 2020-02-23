Fury wins at Wilder's impressive arrest in heavyweight tilt – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLeb616878138ad3a0198236dc70ea1e4f11% %MINIFYHTMLeb616878138ad3a0198236dc70ea1e4f12%

LAS VEGAS – Tyson Fury reinvented himself once again, and once again is a heavyweight champion.

The Gypsy King knocked down Deontay Wilder twice Saturday night in his rematch for the heavyweight title, moving from boxer to puncher to win the title when Wilder's corner threw in the towel when he was being beaten in the seventh round .

It was a surprising change for a fighter who returned from drug and alcohol abuse to win the title a second time, which was even more surprising because Wilder was the devastating puncher in his first fight 14 months ago.

"The king has returned to his throne," said Fury, who fought to tie Wilder in his first fight.

Fury dropped Wilder in the third round with a right hand that seemed to take the champion's legs off. He lowered it again in the fifth round, this time with the left hand to the body.

He also bloodied Wilder's ear, and seemed to lick the blood from his shoulder in a strange scene in the sixth round. If that wasn't fun enough for the night, he tried to lead the crowd in an "American Pie,quot; song after the fight. Fury knew all the words.

The end came at 1:39 of the seventh round when referee Kenny Bayless stopped the fight after Wilder's corner threw in the towel when he was hit in a neutral corner. Blood gushed from Wilder's ear for several rounds before Fury went to lick his shoulder.

It was Wilder's first defeat in 44 fights, and he came in the eleventh defense of the title he won in 2015.

"Even the biggest ones have lost and come back," said Wilder. "I have no excuses. This is what boxing is about in a big way. ”

The two fighters are under contract for a third fight, although Wilder may choose not to be the loser. If the fight happens, Fury would get the best part of a 60-40 money supply.

Fury stalked Wilder almost from the opening bell, using his jab to control the first rounds. He won all rounds in the Associated Press scorecard and had full control of the fight when he finished.

Ringside's hit statistics demonstrated Fury's dominance, showing Wilder's landing 82-34 in total hits. Fury hit 58 power shots in less than seven rounds of the rematch after landing only 38 in the first fight Wilder connected only 34 hits in all fights and only 18 power shots.

Wilder briefly protested the strike, while a pro-Fury crowd of 15,816 at the MGM Grand hotel roared with joy. The long-awaited fight attracted a $ 16.9 million heavyweight record and promoters believe it also sold well in pay per view.

"I wish my corner had let me out with my shield," Wilder said. “He did what he did. There are no excuses ".

Wilder, who with 6 feet 7 inches and 231 pounds was the smallest man in the ring to the British giant of 6 feet 9 inches, was receding the entire fight, trying to catch Fury with a right hand. But he was never able to launch it effectively, nor could he deal with Fury's jab.

Two judges made Fury win each round, while the third gave Wilder a round. Fury had a point deducted for grabbing and pushing in the fifth round.

"He served and really showed the heart of a champion," said Fury. "He is a warrior, he will return, he will be a champion again. But the king has returned.

Fury had gained up to 273 pounds for the rematch, promising to change tactics and become the great puncher. He was true to his word, dominating early with a jab that stopped Wilder dry and then landed combinations on the head and body.

Fury (30-0-1, 21 KO) entered the ring held high on a throne with a crown on his head. He then proved that he was really the Gypsy King, as he made an easy night against a fighter who had spent 12 years without losing as a professional.

For Wilder it was an impressive end to an undefeated brand that had seen him knock out 41 of his 43 previous opponents. But his devastating right hand was never a factor, and Fury seemed to go through it. That was different from the first fight 14 months ago when Wilder knocked Fury down twice on his way to a draw.

Both fighters were guaranteed $ 5 million in the rematch, but they could earn $ 40 million each.