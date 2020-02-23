Like most Colorado football fans, Mike Moschetti was surprised on Saturday.

Throughout the 10-day CU search for a soccer coach, dozens of names were thrown as possible candidates. Karl Dorrell was not one of them.

However, on Saturday, several national media reported that BuffZone confirmed that Dorrell will become the new Buffaloes head coach. CU has yet to confirm or announce the hiring, but it is expected to be Sunday or Monday.

Moschetti, who was a quarterback to the Buffs from 1998-99, was surprised but happy that his former offensive coordinator took the reins of the program.

"Absolutely shocked, but also excited," Moschetti said. "Karl was on the staff that recruited me and I've been close to Karl. I've been in meetings with him. He's a really stoic, disciplined and thoughtful guy who had a bad reputation for some reason at UCLA because he's not a trick guy. He is not a rah-rah guy. He is an old-school football coach. "

Dorrell had two periods as an assistant at CU, training receivers in 1992-93 and then as an offensive coordinator / receiver coach from 1995-98.

Dorrell's only experience as head coach came in his alma mater, UCLA, from 2003 to 2007. He left 35-27 with five bowl appearances in five years and at the time he was fired he was praised by the athletic director Dan Guerrero, who said: "He established stability, established a solid foundation and dealt with the infrastructure problems that had occurred in our program at that time."

However, Dorrell did not earn as much as Guerrero wanted. At that time, the Dorrell Bruins were trying to compete not only nationally, but also within Los Angeles, with the Pete Carroll dynasty in southern California. During Dorrell's five years at UCLA, USC went 57-6 with two national titles and four appearances in the Rose Bowl.

Since 1989, Dorrell is the only coach who takes UCLA to bowling in five consecutive seasons.

Since being fired by UCLA, Dorrell has spent 11 of the last 12 years training in the NFL and his year in college football, 2014, has not been good. He was hired as an offensive coordinator in Vanderbilt, but was fired at the end of the season after the Commodores were ranked 119th nationally in scoring, with 17.2 points per game. Vandy was the only team in the country that started four different quarterbacks that season.

Throughout his career, however, Dorrell has trained elite players.

CU had never had a receiver that reached 1,000 yards in a season until 1992, when Dorrell trained both Charles Johnson (1,149 yards) and Michael Westbrook (1,060 yards) to reach that milestone. It is still the only time in CU history that two receivers have hit the mark in the same season.

Johnson reached 1,000 yards again in 1993. From 1995-98 in CU, Dorrell trained twice as many 1,000-yard receiver Rae Carruth.

During his six total seasons in CU, Dorrell trained seven players who are in the top 20 in school history in terms of catches: Westbrook (fourth, 167 catches, 2,548 yards); Phil Savoy (sixth, 152 by 2,176); Javon Green (tenth, 136 by 2,031); Carruth (11, 135 by 2,540); Johnson (13, 127 by 2,447); Daniel Graham (16, 106 for 1,543) and Darrin Chiaverini (19, 97 for 1,199).

Dorrell also worked with CU quarterbacks Kordell Stewart, Koy Detmer, John Hessler and Moschetti.

With the Broncos, Dorrell trained receivers Rod Smith and Ed McCaffrey. He has also trained Robby Anderson, Ted Ginn Jr., Jermaine Kearse and Brandon Marshall. Under Dorrell's tutelage, DeVante Parker of Miami led all AFC receivers in yards last season, with 1,202.

In a Palm Beach Post story this week, Dorrell was asked how to get the most out of the players.

"The most important key is trust," he told the Post. “You must build trust in a player. And I think the best way to build trust is to really have a strong intention about the development of a player. And when a player feels the same about you in terms of your time and investment in it, it seems to correspond. "

Moschetti has no doubt that Dorrell will invest time in developing the Buffs he will now train.

"He knows the Colorado tradition, he knows how difficult it is to recruit Boulder, what many people do not understand with the academics of the University of Colorado, and he has been in the NFL for a long time," Moschetti said. "I think he has learned a lot. He is the type of person who will learn from the mistakes he made at UCLA.

“Karl is a guy who has integrity. He won't get in trouble, he will make sure his players graduate and he will win. I think he has grown as a coach in the NFL. "

Although surprised by the election, Moschetti said he is confident in the decision of athletic director Rick George and associate athletic director Lance Carl.

"They are smart guys, they know what they are looking for and they ended up doing what they consider best for the University of Colorado," he said. "Karl is going to put a product in the field that the University of Colorado, administrators and fans will be proud of."