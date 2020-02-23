Find Minnesota: the art of underwater fishing lures – Up News Info

Brian Shallbetter does not consider underwater fishing as an escape from reality, but rather an immersion in it.

"It's an orderly and underwater world to see," said the man from Scott County.

It is the pike from the north that you are looking for, but that is not the only emotion. Shallbetter has learned that patience is a virtue both in his spear cabin and in his tent.

About eight years ago, not long after he started throwing, he decided to make his own lures by hand.

It is not a lost art, but it is a rare talent. He starts with a pattern. Once it has been roughed and sanded, the real fun begins.

There is a tedious process to add eyes, tails and scales, so that the fish come alive. Some features are recorded while others are carved.

“You need not only to be able to paint. Not only is it capable of carving, but you must be able to weigh a lure, ”said Tony Stifter.

Stifter is a spear fisherman who initially used Shallbetter's lures for the sport. But these days, some of them never see the water.

“I never intended to be a collector, I just wanted to get fish that worked well. But eventually you end up with one more and one more and you end up with more fish than you can use, ”said Stifter.

Carving camaraderie leads to competitions where decoys are judged by their appearance and their ability to swim. As only six states allow underwater fishing, creators and collectors come from everywhere to participate. For them, not all trophy fish are taken from a lake.

"It's relaxing for me," Shallbetter said. "I don't think I could have done that kind of thing, you know? We want to convey this tradition. It's such a clear tradition that we all enjoy it very much."

