Finance ministers face the economic threat of climate change

RIAD, Saudi Arabia – The United States, under pressure from European countries to address the economic threat of climate change, agreed on Sunday to include a reference to those risks in a joint statement at the conclusion of a meeting of the world's leading economic leaders.

The inclusion of the term "climate change,quot; in a statement by the Group of 20 finance ministers seemed to be a remarkable, but subtle, recognition by the United States that the threat of rising temperatures was a valid economic concern. The reference, on the third page of the document and at the end of a long list of potential risks, said that the "financial stability implications of climate change,quot; were being monitored by the G20 Financial Stability Board.

The Trump administration does not accept the established science that human activities are the dominant cause of climate change. It has aggressively reversed environmental regulations, including those aimed at curbing greenhouse gases, in the past three years. President Trump's position that these regulations delay business has left the United States at odds with other countries in international forums, regularly threatening to derail official statements or statements. But rising temperatures and increasingly frequent and severe weather events have fueled concerns that climate change poses a significant risk to the global economy and the global financial system.

Bruno Le Maire, the French finance minister, said in an interview on Sunday that he and Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin had a long discussion on Saturday night about the language. While Mr. Le Maire had expected something more extensive, he said he believed that progress had been made.