Finance ministers face the economic threat of climate change

RIAD, Saudi Arabia – The United States, under pressure from European countries to address the economic threat of climate change, agreed on Sunday to include a reference to those risks in a joint statement at the conclusion of a meeting of the world's leading economic leaders.
The inclusion of the term "climate change,quot; in a statement by the Group of 20 finance ministers seemed to be a remarkable, but subtle, recognition by the United States that the threat of rising temperatures was a valid economic concern. The reference, on the third page of the document and at the end of a long list of potential risks, said that the "financial stability implications of climate change,quot; were being monitored by the G20 Financial Stability Board.
The Trump administration does not accept the established science that human activities are the dominant cause of climate change. It has aggressively reversed environmental regulations, including those aimed at curbing greenhouse gases, in the past three years. President Trump's position that these regulations delay business has left the United States at odds with other countries in international forums, regularly threatening to derail official statements or statements. But rising temperatures and increasingly frequent and severe weather events have fueled concerns that climate change poses a significant risk to the global economy and the global financial system.
Bruno Le Maire, the French finance minister, said in an interview on Sunday that he and Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin had a long discussion on Saturday night about the language. While Mr. Le Maire had expected something more extensive, he said he believed that progress had been made.
"I think he clearly understands that even if we do not share exactly the same assessment of climate change, it is necessary to address the issue within the G7 and within the G20," Le Maire said of Mr. Mnuchin. “I think we have a totally different perspective on the risk of climate change. For us, this is clearly one of the main risks. This is a financial risk. "
Mnuchin's counterparts were pushing for a firmer pronouncement of climate change as an economic obstacle, which led to last-minute negotiations on how the phrase would appear in the statement. References to climate change as a risk have been excluded from such statements while Trump was in office.
At a press conference on Sunday, Mr. Mnuchin downplayed the inclusion, saying that it was "merely,quot; a factual reference to the work that the Financial Stability Board was already doing.
"I did not bend to the pressure of the Europeans," Mnuchin said. "Some of the people felt it was relevant to participate."
The Trump administration has long demonstrated antagonism to combat global warming, including Upon withdrawing from the Paris Agreement, the attempt to censor basic scientific facts and advocate policies for the development of more fossil fuels that are responsible for global warming emissions.
In recent months, Mr. Mnuchin has faced questions about the consequences of not safeguarding the environment. In general, he objected, noting that although he used to drive an electric car, a Tesla is not an expert in climate sciences.
However, he has questioned climate policies that he believes could inhibit growth and, under his supervision, the Treasury Department has rejected policies such as the price of carbon to combat climate change. In December, he said he did not believe that the study of the economic risk of climate change was the responsibility of the Financial Stability Supervisory Board, the inter-institutional panel that oversees and is responsible for monitoring the risks of the financial system.
In the last three years, the Trump administration has systematically disconnected the Treasury Department from all aspects of addressing climate change.
In 2017, he reversed an Obama-era guide that restricted the United States from supporting coal plant financing through the World Bank and other global investment institutions. The new policy calls on the United States to "promote universal access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and clean energy, help countries access and use fossil fuels more cleanly and efficiently."
The administration also eliminated the Agency's Environment and Energy Office, reassigning its staff to other parts of the Treasury Department.
At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, last month, Mr. Mnuchin made headlines when he mocked Greta Thunberg, the teenage climate change activist, for expressing opinions about fossil fuel investments without a degree in economics. Mr. Mnuchin's wife, Louise Linton, visited Instagram to defend Ms. Thunberg and her environmental opinions before removing the posts.
While in Davos, Mr. Mnuchin also told Christine Lagarde, former managing director of the International Monetary Fund, that it was incorrect to point out the risks of climate change as a critical issue for the global financial community.
"I just don't want to fool ourselves," he said. "I think there is no way we can model what these risks are in the next 30 years with a level of certainty, given what I think are the changes in technology and everything along the way."
In a moment when Investors are more alarmed and active than ever about climate change, the absence of the United States Department of the Treasury is notable. On Friday, JPMorgan economists issued a report to customers warning that life "as we know it,quot; could be threatened by climate change and could affect economic growth, health and stability of national security.
"Here you are, you are still the most important economy in the world. All your peers are working together to discover how to use fiscal monetary policy instruments to manage a smooth energy transition, and you are not in the room," said Rachel Kyte. , dean of the Tufts Fletcher School. University and former climate change envoy for the World Bank.
Matthew J. Kotchen, an economics professor at Yale University who led the Office of Environment and Energy during the Obama administration, said that having a specialized office dealing with environmental issues meant that climate change was discussed along with the Fiscal policy and exchange rates three times a week at the highest levels of the department.
"The fact that the Treasury does not lead this and get involved says that they are not even responding to their immediate constituency," Kotchen said, noting that the insurance and finance industries are increasingly thinking about how to manage the risks of climate change . .
The Federal Reserve has also been cautious in its approach to climate-related problems, even when other central banks have made them a top priority, especially the Bank of England, which under Mark Carney has been developing stress tests related to Climate risk for banks. .
Jerome H. Powell, president of the Federal Reserve, summarized the central bank's approach to climate change during its January press conference: "The general response of society to climate change must be decided by elected officials and not by the Fed. "
While Mr. Powell has emphasized that climate problems are largely beyond the reach of the central bank, he and his colleagues are attentive to the risk that global warming and severe weather may represent the financial system, which the Fed oversees .
"I think the public has every right to wait and will expect us to guarantee that the financial system is resilient and robust against the risks of climate change," he said in January.
As part of that effort, Powell suggested that the Fed could join the Network for the greening of the financial system, a group of central banks that defend sustainable finance and low-carbon economic growth. The Fed currently attends meetings but has not formally registered.
But just a few weeks after Powell said the Fed would probably join the network "at some point," it seemed to soften that stance in the testimony before the House Financial Services Committee: "We haven't made a decision yet," said.
"Climate change is an important issue, a very important issue, but it is essentially assigned to many other agencies in the federal government and state governments," Powell said.
European countries, which are currently considering new carbon border taxes, are pushing with their climate responses and trying to push the reluctant United States.
The International Monetary Fund warned last week that the global economy could face "major shocks,quot; if climate change is not addressed.
"The climate crisis is upon us," said Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of I.M.F., on Friday at an event in Riyadh on the eve of the G20.
Alan Rappeport reported from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Lisa Friedman from Washington. Jeanna Smialek contributed reporting from Washington.