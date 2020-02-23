MESA, Arizona (AP) – Oakland K.C. Athletics Fan Sandstrom was sitting on the right field line watching his team warm up while armed with a small board, a marker and a capitalized statement.

"MIKE FIERS FOR PRESIDENT,quot;

%MINIFYHTML67d1445c257888ee4094dc7583ce7ff511% %MINIFYHTML67d1445c257888ee4094dc7583ce7ff512%

It has been a tumultuous months for Fiers, the current pitcher of the Athletics and former Houston player who helped expose the Astros poster theft scandal that shook the Major League Baseball. But on a cool Sunday in Arizona, the 34-year-old man received a largely warm reception during his first appearance in spring training at Mesa.

While Fiers is now widely known for his connection to the Astros poster theft, he is also an accomplished pitcher. He has thrown two games without hits in nine seasons and is coming off his best year in the big leagues: he finished with a record of 15-4 and 3.90 of effectiveness in 184 innings and two thirds in 2019.

It is expected that it will also have a prominent role in this year's staff.

The law had a good start to spring, withdrawing the six Giants he faced. When Oakland's lineup was announced before the game, he received cheers from side A of the stadium. The side of the Giants was a little less enthusiastic, but certainly not hostile.

"Overall, a good day," said Fiers. "I could throw punches, I could put balls where I wanted and I threw all my pitches."

The biggest baseball scandal in years began in November after Fiers explained to The Athletic how the Astros used electronics to steal signals from opposing receivers during their 2017 World Series winning season. Fiers threw three seasons for the Astros , including 2017.

The consequences, for the Astros, the Fiers and all the sport, have been even more intense than many anticipated.

An MLB investigation led to an all-season suspension for Houston general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch, and both were fired by Astros owner Jim Crane. Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora and New York Mets manager Carlos Beltrán, who were part of the Astros in 2017, were also fired by their respective teams.

No player was disciplined, but the Astros have received a torrent of criticism from stars like Mike Trout, Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge, and fans everywhere.

Houston gardener Josh Reddick said Friday that he and other players have even received death threats in response to the scandal. Fiers said he also got them.

The Astros met with a hostile reception during their first spring training game against the Washington Nationals on Saturday. Fiers avoided the same type of response on Sunday in front of a friendly crowd.

Fiers' role as a whistleblower in the Astros scandal has been received with praise and criticism. Commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday that the sport "would take every possible step to protect Mike Fiers wherever he is playing, whether in Houston or elsewhere," adding that "Mike gave the industry a service."

Others have not been so complementary. Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz said Fiers was "looking like a snitch,quot; for revealing the team's trap scandal only after leaving the team.

Fiers said everyone is entitled to his opinion and that he was not worried.

"It's about going out and playing baseball for everyone," Fiers said. "All teams are trying to come back, play the game we love and compete. The rest will fix itself."

"Oakland is going to support us no matter what," Fiers said after throwing two perfect innings against San Francisco. "They've always been there. It's fun, it's fun to play in front of these fans and with these guys. Just a great baseball day."