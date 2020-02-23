Farrah Abraham reveals her marital status with her former teenage mother cast mates

During a conversation with Us Weekly, Farrah Abraham shared an update on the status of his relationship with his exTeenage mother co-stars According to one's mother, Farrah still talks with the creators of the series, as well as executives.

Farrah said he was on an "executive level," while talking to the media at the 10-year anniversary party at Regard magazine earlier this week. Farrah added that he doesn't talk to anyone who has spoken badly about her or tried to hurt her family.

Abraham went on to say that he hoped that all the other women would do everything possible to succeed. "I think it's great!" the Teenage mother commented alum. As previously reported, Abraham was fired from Teen mom og in October 2017.

He reportedly lost his job due to his previous work in the adult entertainment industry, as well as his behavior while on the set. In a March 2018 episode, his dismissal was revealed in a conversation he had with the show's producer, Morgan J. Freeman.

Freeman, 50, said that of all the women in the program, she was the only one they found a challenge to work with. He added that she was "difficult." Freeman later mentioned his past working in the porn industry, stating that while no one judges her for that, they cannot continue working with her if she chooses that path.

Later, the star revealed why he planned to leave. Teen mom og It was the best choice for her. In a meeting episode in April 2018, Farrah shared that she felt so proud of herself for doing the right thing. The star also states that the people in the program were trying to "break (their) core."

In July 2018, several media announced that Bristol Palin had taken Farrah's place in the series. At that time, Farrah seemed unperturbed before Palin's entry into the program.

Ad

The star stated that he was going through a "family loss,quot; at the time of his dog's death, and that she didn't care about Bristol in any way because they could never replace her. In April 2019, Bristol also announced its exit from the series.



Post views:

one