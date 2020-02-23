Fantasy Baseball 3B Ranking: best players, sleepers in third base by 2020

%MINIFYHTMLc0fd896cc8fe9491a5bd03177456d49e11% %MINIFYHTMLc0fd896cc8fe9491a5bd03177456d49e12%

Third base is as charged as ever this year, and while eligibility for multiple positions for some key players may make it a bit thinner than it seems, there is little doubt that each team in your fantasy baseball league should have A high quality player on the court. corner after your draft. Our 3B 2020 classifications present many familiar faces at the top level, but with a lot of intriguing new sleepers and possible breakdowns, there are a variety of ways to design a draft strategy for third base.

Mainly a position of power, there are not many SBs at the top of the 3B classification. José Ramírez is really the only true threat of five categories, which could make him a popular second-round target in many drafts despite a decline in 2019. Ramírez can certainly complete a score, but Nolan Arenado, Alex Bregman and Anthony Rendon They are safer bets in the other four categories.

There are many home runs available at the post, starting with Eugenio Suarez and his 49 HR last year, and you can even find .300 batters like Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers. Devers was also second in the majors in runs scored last year (129), and he, along with Kris Bryant, who is scheduled to open the season as the Cubs' initial hitter, will likely return to a prominent place in the category. That is often ignored.

If you want to wait in the position and get some SB to accompany the decent pop, you can aim at Danny Santana, Scott Kingery, Ian Happ or Tommy Edman, but you will lose a lot of reliable human resources and RBI production of taller boys in the ranking

In short, 3B is the new 1B. You can find high performance middle production sluggers at the beginning of your draft, or you can wait a bit and get medium production middle production sluggers later. Either way, you need those racing producer sluggers, so be aware of that while you are building your team. There are many interesting flyers, many of which are eligible in other positions, it is worth recruiting later for your banking, but do not pass a proven stallion in the first five or six rounds just because the position is deep. Word asparagus Y Recruit another good player later, preferably one that can play multiple positions. This is how to maximize all the talent eligible for 3B in your draft.

Note that the following players are classified as if they were only eligible in 3B. Players may have a higher overall ranking if they are eligible in other positions.

We will update the 3B rankings during the spring, so check out the latest player movement.

Classification of Fantasy Baseball 3B

Classifications based on 5×5 H2H leagues with Rs, HRs, RBIs, SBs and batting average as categories

Job eligibility based on Yahoo default settings (5 games started or 10 games played in one position)

* = not eligible in that position on draft day, but expected to play there during the season