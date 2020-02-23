Fantasy Baseball 2B ranking: best players, sleepers at second base by 2020

It's never easy to put together 2B fantasy rankings before the season. Many of the best players are eligible in other positions, so drawing a draft strategy or finding sleepers to aim at second base completely depends on where their league partners place these players in their lineups. You can write five of our 2B top 10 and play them in different positions (not including UTIL or MI), so you can find yourself crossing the names of your draft cheat sheet earlier than expected.

Continuing with that issue, it is difficult to really call 2B "superficial,quot; or "deep." One thing that is not is "very heavy." We do not include any players eligible for 2B in our top 20 overall, and, perhaps more than any other position, who you are aiming at, and where you are targeting, it will be based on how you are forming your team.

Most of the main 2Bs steal some bases, with Jonathan Villar providing the biggest advantage of SB. Dee Gordon is your classic type of high robbery and powerless, but because concerns about playing time obscure his perspective, he is in the lowest ranking of usual. Whit Merrifield saw a drop in the SB last year, but if he is crazy again (it is not a certain thing with a change in management in Kansas City), it could be very valuable given the shortage of SB. There are also some legitimate late-night SB sleepers with young Nick Madrigal and Garrett Hampson, who only need time to play every day.

Aiming at a player 30-20 or 20-20 is what many will do in 2B. There are many available at various points in your draft. In addition to Villar, Keston Hiura and Ozzie Albies feel like the best overall bets (and will probably disappear in the fourth or fifth round), but Cavan Biggio, Scott Kingery, Danny Santana, Tommy Edman and maybe even Gavin Lux could also meet that role. José Altuve has seen his robberies decrease at a rapid pace in the last two seasons, but he still has an advantage of 20 SB if he wants to get there, so he remains at the top of the standings.

If you just want to be able to from the position, Gleyber Torres, Mike Moustakas, Max Muncy and Eduardo Escobar are excellent options for the first round, but you can wait and grab Brandon Lowe, Ryan McMahon, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Ian Happ or Rougned Smell more late and still get the potential of 30 HR. Even Isan Díaz and Nick Solak, who earned more than 30 HR between Triple-A and the seniors last year, could provide cheap energy. There are more occupational safety risks / batting average with the last group, but the talent is there for great statistics.

Again, it is difficult to fully evaluate 2B given all multiposition players, but no matter what type of player you need to balance your list, you can find it here.

Note that the following players are classified as if they were only eligible in 2B. Other players may have a higher overall ranking due to eligibility in other positions.

We will update our 2B rankings during the spring, so check out the latest player movement.

Classification of Fantasy Baseball 2B

Classifications based on 5×5 H2H leagues with Rs, HRs, RBIs, SBs and batting average as categories

Job eligibility based on Yahoo default settings (5 games started or 10 games played in one position)

* = You are not eligible in that position on draft day, but you are expected to play there during the season