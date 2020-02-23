Fantasy Baseball 1B Ranking: best players, sleepers at first base by 2020

%MINIFYHTMLff94749c97cf8bba9529407b816fc5e111% %MINIFYHTMLff94749c97cf8bba9529407b816fc5e112%

First base has apparently been in the background in recent years to other fantasy baseball positions. Sure, there are still many high-potential sluggers, but with the drop in batting averages and stolen base attempts, the position is less multidimensional than it used to be. Even so, even a quick glance at our 2020 1B ranking reminds us how deep the position is, especially if you don't mind sacrificing a little on average. Whether it's a high round bolt or a late round bedroom, there are many first base options to surround in your cheat sheet eraser.

Cody Bellinger, Freddie Freeman, Paul Goldschmidt and Pete Alonso are our top four, and although Bellinger stands out above the rest after an MVP campaign that included an average of .303 and SB 15 last year, there is no big difference among them . We are betting on a slight regression of Alonso's power and an average rebound for Goldschmidt, whose .303 BABIP last year was 45 points below his career average. That fall cannot be attributed entirely to leaving Arizona, since Goldschmidt really hit the road better while it was a Diamondback. We are taller in Goldschmidt than in most other places, so, although you can probably wait to recruit him until the fourth or fifth round, Freeman and Alonso will have left for the second or third.

Matt Olson is a candidate to lead the position in RR. H H. This year, so it ranks fifth in our ranking. Jose Abreu, Anthony Rizzo and Josh Bell are emerging as hitters of more than 30 HR who can publish solid averages, and although they are not the only ones who can do that (Trey Mancini, Carlos Santana, Yuli Gurriel), they are either the most tested , or in the case of Bell, someone who seems to be improving.

If you're just looking for power, Max Muncy, Miguel Sano, Rhys Hoskins, Edwin Encarnación, Renato Núñez, Christian Walker and maybe even Luke Voit can reach more than 30 HR and drive races, but several could be recruited in other positions and most They will damage your batting average. Injuries and playing time are also a concern for some of them.

If you want to be one of the few owners who get more than 15 SB from your 1B, you can point to Danny Santana (who is eligible in the Yahoo leagues in all positions, except the receiver) or Wil Myers, but you better have Slug producers / RBI in other positions to pick up the slack.

If you really want to wait in 1B (or if you're in a league with a CI place), you can still find 30 HR power at the end of the draft in the form of Mark Canha, Joc Pederson, Hunter Dozier or Dan Vogelbach Jesus Aguilar could recover later from last year's disastrous campaign, or Yandy Díaz could explode. Even guys like Eric Thames and Rowdy Tellez will reach HR, if nothing else.

It is easy to get carried away by the thought that almost all 1Bs are equal, at least after the first four or five, but there are differences that are important to consider when building your team. Someone like Santana calculates to score more races than, say, Encarnación, but the latter has some more driven races. Gurriel will have a better average than Sano, but if he needs more human resources, Sano is probably his choice. Either way, there are many options in this position, and many more will emerge during the season.

It is important to keep in mind that the following players are classified as if they were only eligible in 1B. Certain players may have a higher overall ranking due to eligibility in other positions.

We will update our 1B rankings during the spring, so check out the latest player movement.

Classification of Fantasy Baseball 1B

Classifications based on 5×5 H2H leagues with Rs, HRs, RBIs, SBs and batting average as categories

Job eligibility based on Yahoo default settings (5 games started or 10 games played in one position)

* = is not eligible to play in that position on draft day, but is expected to play there during the season