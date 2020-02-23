Family ecstatic after the disappearance of the Palo Alto couple was found miraculously alive – Up News Info San Francisco

INVERNESS (Up News Info SF) – The Palo Alto couple found Saturday in a densely wooded area in Marin County, about half a mile from their Inverness rental cabin, he was in such a good mood for being rescued, Ian Irwin, of 72 years, singing as rescue came helicopters, according to authorities.

Irwin and his wife Carol Kiparsky, 77, were asking for help when they found them in the thick weeds at 10:10 a.m. Saturday, in a drainage area near Tomales Bay.

"This is the best possible end," said Jonas Irwin, a son of the rescued couple.

"They left on Valentine's Day to watch the sunset, it got dark, they took a wrong turn," said John Kiparsky, another son of the rescued couple. “They found themselves in trouble and continued. They moved, tried to reach a road, tried to reach the water, believed that the water led them to civilization. And, as it happens, when they found them they were very close to a road but on the other side of a thicket. "

The couple was found in vegetation so thick that rescuers had to crawl to reach them, said the sergeant of the Marin County sheriff's spokesman. Brenton Schneider. They talked when rescuers found them and were flown to a hospital, he said.

"They are doing well," Schneider said, adding that both suffered from mild hypothermia, as temperatures had recently dropped to 30 degrees at night in the area.

"My dad is very scratched," said Jonas Irwin. “Because the brush was so intense in this area, he was laying his body in that horrible and thorny garbage, with poison oak, so to speak, so that Carol could pass over it. That's the cavalry, right? I hope he is still alive in the next generation, "he said.

"They thought this was the end for them," Schneider told a news conference on Saturday afternoon. "The survival of Carol and Ian is a miracle. His family members are ecstatic, to say the least."

The couple was last seen in their rental on Via De La Vista in Inverness / Sea Haven. They had been missing for eight days without even a jacket. At night, the temperature dropped below zero. They survived by drinking water from a pond and eating sparse vegetation.

A volunteer seeker, Quincy Webster, 18, and a golden retriever named Groot found them.

"We hear voices," Webster said. “First we thought it was another team. But then they started screaming, "help." We look at each other and think, "that's it." They were like, "Thank God you found us." We are very happy ".

The couple was very cold and Webster took all the equipment out of his backpack to help warm them up.

When the helicopters arrived to lift them, they were in such a good mood that Ian Irwin began to sing.

"It was an old Blues song called," I'd rather drink cloudy water, sleep in a hollow log, "which is something they did," said John Kiparsky.

Her mother was not wearing shoes when they found her and authorities believe the couple could have fallen at some point.

At one point, Kiparsky told rescuers that he had gone for help and used his scarf to tie a branch to find his way back, Schneider said.

His disappearance caused a great search and rescue effort that involved hundreds. On Friday, the search was described as a "recovery effort," as hopes for its survival had diminished.

That explains the late reaction when Jonas Irwin was informed that his parents were alive.

"Brendan sent me a text message and said:" We found them! "Three words. Initially, I'm thinking, & # 39; it's fine, we have bodies and this is better than nothing & # 39; but then I read it again and said: & # 39; We've found them and they're alive! & # 39; And I like it … I screamed! And my wife came running and said: "what, what, what? And I say, "they found them and they are alive!"

"Thank you, thank you all," said John Kiparsky. “Everyone who was thinking about them. Who was looking for them? There will be parties in Palo Alto, I can tell you. The town will light up the day they arrive. ”