Fairfield police ask for help finding the suspect who fled the scene of a fatal collision – Up News Info San Francisco

FAIRFIELD (Up News Info SF) – Fairfield police are asking the public to help locate a suspect connected to a fatal vehicle collision that occurred on Sunday.

The suspect, Cirilo Martínez Tellez, 32, of Fairfield, is wanted for vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatal collision on Sunday.

The accident happened in the 1400 block of W. Texas Street shortly after 2 p.m. and Tellez fled the scene. Police said the vehicle involved is in custody, but they currently have no information about any other vehicle that Tellez can access.

Tellez was last seen wearing all the gray clothes and wearing a mohawk hairstyle with a goatee. Fairfield police provided a previous image of Tellez, but noted that it looks different from the outdated image.

Tellez has links to the Fairfield area and the Oriville area of ​​Butte County, police said. The police are asking anyone who knows Tellez's whereabouts to contact the local police entity and inform them of their location. If Tellez is in Fairfield, call 707-428-7300.