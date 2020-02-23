Facial recognition moves towards a new front: schools

%MINIFYHTMLdca48fdac2447b912fdef768eeee330011% %MINIFYHTMLdca48fdac2447b912fdef768eeee330012%

By Davey Alba, The New York Times

LOCKPORT, N.Y. – Jim Shultz tried everything he could think of to prevent facial recognition technology from entering Lockport public schools, a small town 20 miles east of Niagara Falls. He posted on the subject in a Facebook group called Lockportians. He wrote an opinion piece in The New York Times. He filed a petition with the district superintendent, where his daughter is in high school.

But a few weeks ago, he lost. The Lockport City School District activated the technology to monitor who is on the property in its eight schools, becoming the first public school district known in New York to adopt facial recognition, and one of the first in the nation.

The district, said Shultz, 62, "turned our children into laboratory rats in a high-tech experiment in the invasion of privacy."

The decision underscores how facial recognition is spreading throughout the country and is unfolding in new ways in the United States, as public officials turn to technology in the name of public safety.

Some cities, such as San Francisco and Somerville, Massachusetts, have banned their governments from using technology, but they are exceptions. More than 600 law enforcement agencies began using the technology of a company, Clearview AI, in the last year. Airports and other public places, such as Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, have also adopted it.

Schools are a newer front, and the debate that took place at Lockport sums up the rage surrounding technology. Defenders call it a crucial tool to fight crime, to help prevent mass shootings and stop sexual predators. Robert LiPuma, director of technology for the Lockport City School District, said he believed that if the technology had been in operation at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the deadly attack of 2018 there could never have happened.

"You had an expelled student who would have been included in the system, because they were not supposed to be in school," said LiPuma. “They sneaked through an open door. By the time they sneaked in, the system would have identified that person. "

But opponents like Shultz say that concerns about facial recognition, that is, privacy, accuracy and racial bias, are even more worrisome when it comes to children.

"Subjecting 5-year-olds to this technology will not make anyone safer, and we cannot allow invasive surveillance to become the norm in our public spaces," said Stefanie Coyle, educational advisor to the Civil Liberties Union. from New York. "Reminding people of their greatest fears is a disappointing tactic, intended to distract from the fact that this product is discriminatory, unethical and unsafe."

The debate at Lockport has been going on for almost two years. The school district initially announced its plans to install a facial recognition security system, called Aegis, in March 2018. The district spent $ 1.4 million, with the money that had been granted by the state, to install the technology in 300 cameras .

But when administrators wanted to take a test last May, the State Department of Education told them to wait, partly in response to growing public concerns about student privacy. The state wanted Lockport to ensure that student data was properly protected, and demanded a policy that prohibited the use of student data, including its photos.

By June, Lockport officials said they had adjusted their policies and began testing parts of the system. At the end of November, the State Department of Education said the revised district policy addressed its concerns. In January, the school board unanimously approved the latest policy review.

When the system is on, LiPuma said, the software looks at the faces captured by hundreds of cameras and calculates whether those faces match a list of "people of interest,quot; made by school administrators.

That list includes sex offenders in the area, people who are prohibited from seeing students for restraining orders, former employees who are prohibited from visiting schools and other people considered "credible threats,quot; by the police.

If the software detects a person on the list, the Aegis system sends an alert to one of 14 full-time rotary security employees hired by Lockport, LiPuma said. The human monitor then looks at an image of the person in the database to "confirm,quot; or "reject,quot; a match with the person in the camera.

If the operator rejects the match, the alert is discarded. If the match is confirmed, another alert is sent to a handful of district administrators, who decide what action to take.

Technology will also look for weapons. Lockport Police Department chief Steven Abbott said that if a human monitor confirmed a weapon that Aegis had detected, an alert would automatically go to administrators and the Police Department.

If the Aegis system sent an alert to the department and the police could not contact anyone at the school to confirm the threat, Abbott said, "it would be treated as a live situation."

Days after the district announced that the technology had been activated, some students said they had been told very little about how it worked.

"I'm not sure where they are at school or I even think I've seen them," said Brooke Cox, 14, a freshman at Lockport High School. "I don't know completely why we have the cameras. They haven't told me what their purpose is."

Others, like Tina Ni, 18, said the new technology and news coverage of her school were "great."

Technology critics, including Shultz and the New York Civil Liberties Union, point to the growing evidence of racial bias in facial recognition systems. In December, the federal government launched a study, one of the largest of its kind, which found that most commercial facial recognition systems exhibited biases, falsely identifying African American and Asian faces 10 to 100 times more than faces Caucasian Another federal study found a higher rate of mismatches among children.

At Lockport, black students are disproportionately disciplined. In the 2015-16 school year, 25% of students suspended in the district were black even though the enrollment was only 12% black, according to data from the federal Department of Education.

LiPuma, the chief technology officer, said he believed the Lockport system was accurate. He also said that, like some other school officials, he would like to add suspended students to the watch list in the future, despite the recent directive from the State Department of Education that Lockport makes clear in its policy that "Never,quot; should the system be used "to create or maintain student data,quot;. Most of the school shootings in the last decade, LiPuma said, were carried out by students.

"The frustration for me as a technology person is that we have the potential,quot; to avoid a school shooting, he said. "If something happens, I won't feel better about it, but it wasn't my decision. That's in the state edition."

Jason Nance, a law professor at the University of Florida who focuses on education laws and policies, warned that including students as "persons of interest,quot; could have unwanted consequences.

"If suspended students are placed on the watch list, they will be examined more thoroughly," he said, which could lead to a greater likelihood that they can enter the criminal justice system.

Jayde McDonald, a political science student at Buffalo State College, grew up as one of the few black students in Lockport public schools. She said she thought it was too risky for the school to install a facial recognition system that could automatically call the police.

"Since the percentages of false coincidences are so high, this can lead to very dangerous and completely avoidable situations," McDonald said.

He added that he believed police officers would "do whatever it took to stop a suspicious person," even if that person was a young student at school.

Opponents of the new technology now place their hopes on state legislators. In April, Assemblywoman Monica Wallace, a Lancaster Democrat, introduced a bill that would force Lockport to stop using facial recognition for a year, while the State Department of Education studied the technology. The bill was easily passed in the Assembly, but was not accepted by the Senate.

Wallace said he intended to make passing the bill a priority in this new legislative session.

"We all want to keep our children safe at school," he said. "But there are more effective and proven ways to do it that are less expensive."

She said school districts could, for example, take smaller measures such as improving entrances and exits, hiring school resource officers and investing in counselors and social workers.

Shultz said he would continue to defend his case.

"Hopefully, other districts across the country will learn from Lockport's silly mistakes," he said. "The decision to bring facial recognition and artificial intelligence to our schools should be the subject of a serious conversation."