Facial recognition moves towards a new front: schools

Matilda Coleman
By Davey Alba, The New York Times

LOCKPORT, N.Y. – Jim Shultz tried everything he could think of to prevent facial recognition technology from entering Lockport public schools, a small town 20 miles east of Niagara Falls. He posted on the subject in a Facebook group called Lockportians. He wrote an opinion piece in The New York Times. He filed a petition with the district superintendent, where his daughter is in high school.

But a few weeks ago, he lost. The Lockport City School District activated the technology to monitor who is on the property in its eight schools, becoming the first public school district known in New York to adopt facial recognition, and one of the first in the nation.

The district, said Shultz, 62, "turned our children into laboratory rats in a high-tech experiment in the invasion of privacy."

The decision underscores how facial recognition is spreading throughout the country and is unfolding in new ways in the United States, as public officials turn to technology in the name of public safety.

Libby March, The New York Times

Lockport High School in Lockport, N.Y., January 8, 2020.

Some cities, such as San Francisco and Somerville, Massachusetts, have banned their governments from using technology, but they are exceptions. More than 600 law enforcement agencies began using the technology of a company, Clearview AI, in the last year. Airports and other public places, such as Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, have also adopted it.

Schools are a newer front, and the debate that took place at Lockport sums up the rage surrounding technology. Defenders call it a crucial tool to fight crime, to help prevent mass shootings and stop sexual predators. Robert LiPuma, director of technology for the Lockport City School District, said he believed that if the technology had been in operation at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the deadly attack of 2018 there could never have happened.

Libby March, The New York Times

Robert LiPuma, chief technology officer of the Lockport school district, during a school board meeting in Lockport, New York, on January 8, 2020.

"You had an expelled student who would have been included in the system, because they were not supposed to be in school," said LiPuma. “They sneaked through an open door. By the time they sneaked in, the system would have identified that person. "

But opponents like Shultz say that concerns about facial recognition, that is, privacy, accuracy and racial bias, are even more worrisome when it comes to children.

"Subjecting 5-year-olds to this technology will not make anyone safer, and we cannot allow invasive surveillance to become the norm in our public spaces," said Stefanie Coyle, educational advisor to the Civil Liberties Union. from New York. "Reminding people of their greatest fears is a disappointing tactic, intended to distract from the fact that this product is discriminatory, unethical and unsafe."

The debate at Lockport has been going on for almost two years. The school district initially announced its plans to install a facial recognition security system, called Aegis, in March 2018. The district spent $ 1.4 million, with the money that had been granted by the state, to install the technology in 300 cameras .

Libby March, The New York Times

Tina Ni and Nick Doxey, students at Lockport High School, outside of school in Lockport, New York, on January 9, 2020.

But when administrators wanted to take a test last May, the State Department of Education told them to wait, partly in response to growing public concerns about student privacy. The state wanted Lockport to ensure that student data was properly protected, and demanded a policy that prohibited the use of student data, including its photos.

By June, Lockport officials said they had adjusted their policies and began testing parts of the system. At the end of November, the State Department of Education said the revised district policy addressed its concerns. In January, the school board unanimously approved the latest policy review.

When the system is on, LiPuma said, the software looks at the faces captured by hundreds of cameras and calculates whether those faces match a list of "people of interest,quot; made by school administrators.

That list includes sex offenders in the area, people who are prohibited from seeing students for restraining orders, former employees who are prohibited from visiting schools and other people considered "credible threats,quot; by the police.

