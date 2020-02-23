Every Colorado family needs a family leave opportunity

At the end of last month, my wife gave birth (disclosure: personal prejudice) the most amazing human being who has ever honored this land, Davis James Silverii. His eyes are blue like mine, and his face is absolutely beautiful like his mother's. All clichés are true, I have never loved anything more than I love this little friend in my life.

My wife is a state senator, and although the Colorado General Assembly does not have a specific policy for paid family leave, her colleagues arranged for her to take a month off without losing any of her $ 40,000 per year. On the other hand, my employer, ProgressNow Colorado, has an excellent policy. I could take 12 weeks off without losing a salary to be with this amazing little boy, so that his mother can go back to work. Today I am at home to feed him and read him and change so many diapers.

Every family should have this opportunity.

We have learned a lot about what it takes to raise a baby. The time and effort, lack of sleep and extreme joys and challenges of the first month of life of a human being have been unforgettable. Unfortunately, one in four new mothers in our country must return to work within ten days after delivery, and 83% of American workers do not have access to paid family leave, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. For that vast majority of workers, starting a family is a huge financial sacrifice.

Of the 41 countries studied by the Pew Research Center, the United States is the only nation without a mandatory system of paid family leave. China requires at least 14 weeks of paid family leave for new mothers. Russia offers 140 days, 70 before the birth of a baby and 70 after 100% of the employee's salary.

Other countries have even more generous policies. I took a double take when I read that Sweden pays 80% of salaries for 480 days of fully flexible child leave, and the Bulgarian National Health Insurance Fund pays 90% of the wages of new licensed moms during a full year after a baby is born, more 45 days before the date of delivery. Suddenly, the incredibly generous policy offered by my workplace seems scarce in comparison and remains much better than the vast majority of vacation policies in the United States and throughout Colorado.

So far, eight states and the District of Columbia require paid family leave, including my home state of New Jersey, where my parents still live. His next-door neighbor is none other than the commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Labor and Labor Development, Rob Asaro-Angelo.

I spoke with Commissioner Asaro-Angelo, and he told me that family leave has been in the books in New Jersey for 10 years; employers and employees love it, and it has been solvent all the time, so much so that they are expanding the program to cover 67% of workers' salaries to 85%, and increasing free time from six to twelve weeks of Paid vacations that begin in July.

Earlier this year in Colorado, the powerful Joint Budget Committee denied a request from the governor's office to fund eight weeks of paid family leave for state employees. I asked Senator Dominick Moreno of JBC and he said he didn't think it was fair for state employees to receive paid vacations while the vast majority of Colorado workers are unemployed. That said, Senator Moreno is confident that state employees will be included in a comprehensive policy that covers all Colorado workers.

Paid family and medical leave has been an objective of the Colorado Democrats for several years. Senator Faith Winter, chief advocate of politics, said she is confident that this is the year that will pass. He called this year's legislation a solid bill that will begin giving all Colorado workers in companies with 20 and more employees eight weeks of paid leave on July 1, 2022. By 2025, companies with 10 or more employees they will be covered, and the number of weeks an employee can take, since the leave will increase to 12 by 2027.

It is time for Colorado to join the rest of the developed world and ensure that new families can be together, and that parents can focus exclusively on their children in the first critical months of life. My family is unique, but we are not special, and I don't think we deserve to spend this precious and critical time with our new family member, while others have to return to work as soon, or worse, they have to choose between being with Your new baby and be able to pay the bills.

Ian Silverii is the executive director of ProgressNow Colorado, the largest progressive advocacy group in the state.

