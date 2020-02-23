Eva Mendes says that Troll doesn't offend her by calling her old

WENN / Michael Wright

The star of & # 39; Ghost Rider & # 39; he explains in a new interview why he has an elegant response to an enemy that tells him that he's getting old & # 39; and says: & # 39; I take it as a compliment & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Eva Mendes It clings to a positive mindset when it comes to online enemies. Weeks after finding an elegant clapback in a troll that mocked her age, the actress plays Roxanne Simpson in "Ghost Rider"It opened on the reason why I was far from being offended by the rude comment.

The girlfriend of Ryan Gosling He was asked why he responded in the same way he did when he met at the 2020 Create & Cultivate conference in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 22. "I wanted to make sure I got back with that person because I had something to say and I felt that, look, you mean this, I don't think it was malicious, but you say it as an insult," he told PEOPLE. "I want to show you that I take it as a compliment because I'm still here."

%MINIFYHTML8743b23ace7337efd034aaca042bb6c711% %MINIFYHTML8743b23ace7337efd034aaca042bb6c712%

The actress, who will turn 46 in March, continued: "And I have, you know, instead of saying that I am 46 years old, I wish we could change it and I wish I could say: & # 39; I am 46 years old for me & # 39; because in Spanish is very beautiful. " He also explained: "He says you say: & # 39; I am forty six years old. # 46; I am 46 years old and in English I know, it is a bit, you know it is semantic but it is important. It is as if I did not feel 46 but I do feel as if I had 46 years of experience for me. I just find it so enriching. "

While he believes that his online troll has no malicious intentions, the "We own the night"The actress went on to notice why she thought the ignorant comment had a more dangerous meaning." I do not think it was a malicious comment, but I think it is more dangerous because it was not malicious because it is rooted in society that aging is something we should fear or be ashamed of, "she said.

"And I think the whole thing of not asking a woman what her age is archaic," the mother of two amplified her statement. "It is as if you could ask me my age and I will happily tell you, I will be surprised, somewhat surprised. I am about to turn 46 and that is something shocking to me. But I am proud of that."

Mendes was criticized after sharing a social media clip that showed her new hairstyle. He attracted a user to comment: "It's getting old." In return, the actress wrote: "Yes, you're right. Thank God I'm getting old. That means I'm still here. Soon I will be 46 years old and I will be grateful every day I grow old. Do I feel bad? He didn't. It makes me feel grateful. So thanks for the reminder that I'm still here. "