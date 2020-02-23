Eva Mendes praises the fashion industry for moving from the "archaic,quot; structure

During a women's summit in Los Angeles on Saturday, Eva Mendes addressed the once "archaic,quot; structure of the fashion industry, stating that so many things have changed since then.

The Hollywood Reporter states that the actress revealed why she thought it was crucial to have a variety of body shapes and sizes in her fashion collections. The star, who currently has a relationship with Ryan Gosling, described it as an "obvious,quot; decision.

According to Mendes, she always thought that the fashion industry was "archaic,quot; in terms of representing only one type of beauty, however, thanks to the new changes, her daughters have the opportunity to grow in a world where diversity is appreciated .

Eva shares two daughters with Ryan Gosling. Eva said her daughters were already "self-empowered," and she is delighted to see them grow that way. Eva joked that she had to "get out of her way,quot;.

In addition, Mendes shared that about 20 years ago, makeup artists did not even know how to put on makeup, because they did not have the right shade to match the tone of their skin. Reportedly, Mendes launches a new collection every six weeks, and it has helped a lot when it comes to business acumen and marketing skills.

Eva said that while she loves to connect with women on the platform, she doesn't like to post a lot on Instagram because sometimes it can be stressful.

Eva, in addition to Jessica Simpson, Lauren Conrad, Antoni Porowski and Jessica Alba, spoke at the 2020 Create and Cultivate conference in downtown Los Angeles to give advice to future entrepreneurs. Jessica Simpson, who also shared the stage, said that in 2020, she felt so "empowered,quot; by the new world.

Ad

The star explained that he knew he would release a new book. She shared that 2020 was the year to help other people work towards their goals and make the world a better place. Jessica has just released a new memory this year, in which she addressed some of her personal challenges.



Post views:

0 0