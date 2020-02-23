Erykah Badu reacts when she is accused of copying the scented candle with Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina

Wenn

The singer of & # 39; New Amerykah & # 39; insists that her vagina-scented incense is not inspired by the Goop candle, since she states on Twitter: & # 39; That's another very fucking thing & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Erykah Badu knocked down the speculations she copied Gwyneth Paltrow& # 39; side a. Erykah recently launched a vagina-scented fragrance, a few weeks after Gwyneth threw her Goop candle that, according to her, smelled of her feminine parts.

"My incense was not inspired by Gwenith Paltrow (sic)," said the singer on Twitter. "That's another bitch thing." He claimed that he had been doing his research a long time before the actress launched her candle, "I've been in the lab for years. I stay in my fucking muscle strength."

%MINIFYHTMLe73a1095f347bd12346a13f9b26ef55511% %MINIFYHTMLe73a1095f347bd12346a13f9b26ef55512%

The star of "New Amerykah," however, nodded to "Mortdecai"actress for her successful candle launch". Gwen sail panties! We love @goop, "he wrote.

When Erykah Badu first announced his incense, he said he was inspired by his "superpower." She told 10 Magazine: "There is an urban legend that says that my sex changes men. The men I fall in love with and fall in love, change jobs and life."

She claimed that the fragrance was made from the ash of her underwear. "I took many pairs of my panties, cut them into small pieces and burned them," he explained. "Even the ash is part of it."

Meanwhile, Gwyneth said her vagina-scented candle began as a joke between her and heretic perfumer Douglas Little when they were working together on a project. The two were testing a possible fragrance when she released: "Uhhh … this smells like a vagina."

"We were playing a little and I smelled this beautiful thing and I thought, & # 39; This smells like my vagina & # 39;. I was joking, obviously. It was fun for us," he said.

Both Erykah's incense and Gwyneth's candle were sold out despite criticism. Even Elton John He was a big fan of the Goop candle and had bought "a ton of them."