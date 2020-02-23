Erica Mena raises awareness about the electoral crisis in the Dominican Republic

Erica Mena shared a message on her social media account to raise awareness about something that is happening in the Dominican Republic. There is currently an electoral crisis there, similar to what happened in Bolivia.

See Erica's message below.

People thank Erica for sharing this post on her social media account.

Someone said: & # 39; Smh 🤦🏾‍♀️ hmmmmm is everywhere, look at my country Haiti 🇭🇹 I will pray for you and you pray for me, my people are suffering our people & # 39; & # 39; and another follower posted this: & # 39; Bolivia fought hard against this and dr is next.

Someone said: ‘And if we don't vote Republican, regardless of who the president is, USA. UU. It will go the same way. It is called socialism. They trick you into thinking everything you want here and then stripping you of your dignity.

One commenter said: & # 39; All my Dominican family and my friends always say Fu * America. They return my bag to my country, now all that American currency 💴 invested in their homeland has been embezzled and the United States has accelerated the electoral process does not seem so unfavorable. now they are trying to turn the DR into another more fucked up CUBA 🇨🇺 be inclusive with the darkest Dominican and will have the numbers to change what the government is trying to do. ”

The same person said: ‘Exclude them as they always do, and this dictatorship will pass. I pray for you and for the country, it is crazy how so many things that are known as oppression in that country now you need those oppressed people to avoid this GOD definitely has a way of being people together in adversity. ✌🏾 ’

Another of Erica's fans thanked him for the message: Men Mena! I'm surprised but extremely please, because you didn't post a picture of yourself with a flag! You have sent the message legitimately! Right now, we are all fighting for our rights here to not allow a dictatorship to follow us! Thank you very much, patriot sister! We appreciate your support !!! & # 39;

Apart from this, Erica is living her best life together with Safaree and her baby.



