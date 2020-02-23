Eric Church makes his collaborators feel "uncomfortable" during the realization of the new album

Wenn

The singer of & # 39; Hell on the Heart & # 39; compare the realization of his next studio installment with the horror movie & # 39; The Shining & # 39; because he wants to do & # 39; something crazy & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Eric Church He deliberately made his collaborators feel "uncomfortable" while working on their next album.

The country music star is ending the follow-up of the "Desperate Man" of 2018, and during a question and answer session with the personality of the Lon Helton radio during the Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, February 20 of 2020, how His unusual method of work was opened.

%MINIFYHTML19b1c5be337070bdf4efaea6a555797111% %MINIFYHTML19b1c5be337070bdf4efaea6a555797112%



"I felt it was time to do something crazy," he said, describing how he settled in a restaurant converted into a studio in Banner Elk, North Carolina.

"The goal was to write and record 28 songs in 28 days. I would write a song in the morning, we would cut it that night," he explained. "We remove all barriers. Pursue that as hard as you can, keep going. For me, it's as far as I have come."

The creator of successes "Hell in the heart" said he immersed himself in isolation, describing the situation as, "something like (horror movie) The brilliant, "in which a frustrated writer seeks inspiration by taking a caretaker's job in an isolated mountain complex.

"Looking back at what came out of that, everyone needed to feel uncomfortable. The writers had no idea what they were in. All of that is what made it great."

The new album follows a series of special star appearances, including the Keith Urban "We Were" collaboration, and Luke combs& # 39; new single "Does to Me".