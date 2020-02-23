England Women vs South Africa Women – summary and statistics

England Women began their T20 World Cup campaign with defeat after falling to a six-wicket defeat against South Africa in Perth.

The Proteas needed nine of Katherine Brunt's final to beat England's 123-8 in The WACA and they did it when Mignon du Preez (18th), in their 100th T20I, crushed the third and fourth balls for six and four respectively to push his side to a first victory of the T20 World Cup over England in the fourth time he asks.

England was below par with the bat, falling to 72-4 after the first player, Amy Jones, had fallen by 23 of 20 balls and then failed to pass 130 after Nat Sciver (50) scored the top scorer .

Fran Wilson (14) was the only other player, in addition to Jones and Sciver, to reach double figures, as the Proteas played bowling and deployed well to help get their third T20I victory over England in 19 games.

Anya Shrubsole eliminated Lizelle Lee (4) at the beginning of South Africa's response, but Marizanne Kapp (38) and Dane Van Niekerk (46), who had previously collected two wickets each to support Ayabonga Khaka (3-25), They got 84.

England recovered, with Kapp and Van Niekerk in the space of five deliveries after leading his team to 90-1 in the 16th and the great blow Chloe Tryon (12) also dismissed, but Du Preez assured England, as before tournament. Australia favorite, began with a defeat.

Van Niekerk may have regretted his decision to launch first because Jones, familiar with The WACA for his seasons in Big Bash with Perth Scorchers, crushed the spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba on two legs in the first round.

Jones drummed four legs in total before dressing halfway and was followed back to the pavilion by opening partner Danni Wyatt (2), Captain Knight (6) and Wilson when South Africa returned to England.

Knight and Wilson were caught by Van Niekerk by Shabnim Ismail at the limit, capturing Ismail to eliminate Knight an excellent effort running for a long time.

England had a record of 75-4 with five overs for last, but Sciver took charge, attacking only the six innings, before Khaka defeated her once after completing a sixth T20I 40-ball century, the sixth century. , fit after a knee problem, adding 32 with Brunt (9).

Tammy Beaumont (9), entered the middle order for this tournament even though he generally hit the top three, faced only six deliveries after arriving during the 18th, as England lost wickets in each of the last four overs while hunting fast races.

The South African race chase seemed to be ready for a routine conclusion with Kapp and Van Niekerk in the fold, only for Kapp to be caught and thrown by spinner Sarah Glenn and Van Niekerk to beat Sophie Ecclestone (2019) to Beaumont in point.

The Proteas enjoyed a great need in 18, as they took Sciver for 14, during which Winfield lost the opportunity to catch Du Preez running from the limit.

On the 19th, he saw Tryon sweep Ecclestone by six, survive after a clumsy blow from Jones and then hit by Ecclestone when the spinner on the left arm received a delivery to slide, before South Africa sealed the victory in the twentieth.

Watch England's second game in the T20 World Cup, against the debutants Thailand, live at Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Main Event from 3.30 am on Wednesday.