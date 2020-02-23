England 24-12 Irish player rankings: Courtney Lawes shines, Johnny Sexton fights | Rugby Union News





Owen Farrell led England to an impressive victory over Ireland in Twickenham

England kept its Six Nations title hopes alive with a full 24-12 victory over Ireland at Twickenham on Sunday.

George Ford and Elliot Daly capitalized on defensive indecision to score attempts in the first half, with Luke Cowan-Dickie grabbing his third to crush the hopes of the Triple Crown and the Grand Slam of Ireland.

We see how the players performed after a unilateral encounter in Twickenham …

England

Elliot Daly takes advantage of a mistake by Jacob Stockdale to mark England's second attempt

Elliot Daly: A game to relive the possibility that he may be a long-term option in the backend. It started explosively and played freely. 8/10

Jonathan Joseph: Any doubt about his suitability to start on the wing quickly vanished as he danced in space and chased everything. 7 7

Manu Tuilagi: England depends so much on its ability to break the profit line and here it was an unstoppable force. 8

Farrell applies a penalty at the end of the first half to put the 17-0

Owen Farrell: In the father-son duel against Ireland coach Andy, it was England's captain who emerged with bragging rights. 8

Jonny May: Unable to make the flashy breaks that are his business card, but he did the job less glamorously brilliantly. 7 7

George Ford congratulates himself after opening the scoreboard

George Ford: He pounced on Johnny Sexton's loose ball to open the scoring and his clever kick led to an attempt by Daly. 8

Ben Youngs: An energy ball that made good decisions, but also capable of making influential mistakes. 7 7

Joe Marler: He covered his green shirts in a relentless defensive change and was always at the center of the action. 7 7

Jamie George: Luke Cowan-Dickie is pushing more and more throughout these Six Nations. 8

Kyle Sinckler: Another player who is starting to find his feet after a slow start in the Championship. He gave Ireland many verbs. 7 7

Maro Itoje: A strip of the ball in the tackle was a registered trademark of Itoje, who took the fight to Ireland. 8

George Kruis: It rarely produces anything spectacular, but its work rate is enormous. He leads and deals with commitment. 8

Courtney Lawes produced an exhibition of the party man

Courtney Lawes: The day that matched Martin Johnson's 84 cap record for a lock, Lawes was named the man of the game. Destructive. 9 9

Sam Underhill: Hit back in one of the first charges, but it was recomposed and was a physical threat thereafter. 7 7

Tom Curry: The debate will continue to be enraged about whether he is a No. 8 after this peripheral performance. 6 6

Replacements: Ellis Genge has a habit of having a great impact from the bench and against Ireland, he wasted no time in getting under his skins. Cowan-Dickie must soon begin. 8

Ireland

Jordan Larmour: He was caught under pressure from the beginning but, sometimes, the 22-year-old seemed to be the target of England and fell below his recent standards. 5 5

Andrew Conway: He sometimes struggled to cope with the rhythm of the opposite wing Jonathan Joseph and had little chance of impressing in the future before being forced into the second half for an evaluation of head injuries. 5 5

Robbie Henshaw scored Ireland's first attempt

Robbie Henshaw: The demolition attempt briefly dragged Ireland back to the contest. He later escaped punishment for a late but vital tackle that prevented Jonny May from increasing England's leadership. 6 6

Bundee Aki: He offered little for his team and, in this performance, he could see his position in the center of the center threatened by the rest of the tournament. 4 4

Jacob Stockdale: The inexplicable doubt of the wing allowed England to score a second attempt and take full control of the competition. He contributed little from an attacking point of view. 3

Ford scores England's first attempt after a Johnny Sexton fumble

Johnny Sexton: A terrible loose ball, which allowed George Ford to score the first attempt, set the tone for the performance of his team, while also wasting a simple punishment and was guilty of some poor kicks. 3

Conor Murray: The disappointing scrum half was punished when an out of place kick culminated in England's second attempt. He struggled to dictate the game while the hosts dominated, before being replaced. 5 5

Cyan Healy: They limped injured after the hosts' second attempt to be replaced by Dave Kilcoyne after being part of a team that struggles to contain aggressive hosts. 4 4

Herring Rob: Part of a front row that repeatedly lost its battles, which caused England to face a third successive emphatic success over Ireland. 5 5

Tadhg Furlong: After many conversations prior to the match around the scrum, he was guilty of granting the first scrum penalty in the afternoon during a pedestrian performance of the visitors. 5 5

Devin Toner: The first start of the lock since its surprising omission in the World Cup was something to forget. He will probably return to the bank once Iain Henderson returns from a short period of paternity leave. 5 5

James Ryan: He showed an incredible pace of work and repeatedly put his body on the line, while finding ways to impose himself, despite limited opportunities to do so. 7 7

Peter O & # 39; Mahony claims a lineout

Peter O & # 39; Mahony: It produced an important recovery and led to the accumulation of Henshaw's score as Ireland began the second period strongly. 6 6

Josh van der Flier: Among the few who were able to keep their heads up after a sad 40-minute opening, but came second best against the opposite number Sam Underhill. 6 6

CJ Stander: Once again, one of the best artists in Ireland, but, on this occasion, it was not a difficult feat. He participated in a small altercation with Owen Farrell but, despite the claims of the pattern of England, he seemed to slap, instead of hitting. 6 6

Replacements: Andrew Porter marked his cameo with a late attempt, while John Cooney, half scrum, trying to take Murray's shirt, was encouraged. The return of Caelan Doris after a head injury was another notable positive. 6 6