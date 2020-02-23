Emily Ratajkowski is hot in Versace's red dress

Emily Ratajkowski is hot in new photos and videos that make social media rounds. Emily was in Milan, Italy for fashion week and was wearing a red Versace mini dress that showed her curves and toned legs. Designed by Emma Jade Robinson, Emily attended the Fall / Winter 2020 season and looked beautiful. The photos of the brunette beauty became viral when Emily posed for photos and videos in the red outfit. The dress of the suit featured large golden buttons and Emily combined the outfit with golden heels and a matching red bag. The color was a striking combination with her long dark hair.

Emma Jade Morrison shared several photos of Emily in the outfit and fans quickly praised the 28-year-old model for her incredible appearance. The suit featured a deep neckline that showed the figure of Emily and left fans on social networks wanting more.

You can see the photos that celebrity stylist Emma Morrison shared with Emily's feet to head look below.

Emily shared several photos of herself on her official Instagram account, where she has more than 25 million followers. He wore dark hair cut in half and let it flow over his shoulders. He kept his natural-looking makeup with bare lipstick and minimal eye makeup. Emily is a natural beauty and doesn't need to wear much makeup. He often posts selfies without makeup and looks awesome.

In the second photo, you can see that Emily had help preparing for her appearance on the Versace show. Emily then shared a video of herself in the outfit and many agreed that she looked beautiful.

Emily shared another video of herself entering the program. She shook her head playfully and said the word "wow,quot; when she entered the place. Emily was a striking figure in bold color and the media quickly reported on Emily's appearance on the show. Emily sat in the front row.

Emily shared another photo where she showed her outfit. He threw back his head and gave the camera a sensual state and showed his earrings.

You can see that photo below.

What do you think about Emily Ratajkowski's Versace look?

Are you a fan of Emily's style?



