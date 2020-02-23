Elizabeth Warren accumulates about Bloomberg in Denver, avoids criticism of Sanders

%MINIFYHTML0d5eb96df335dab9f3fddcbfef41e3a411% %MINIFYHTML0d5eb96df335dab9f3fddcbfef41e3a412%

Elizabeth Warren and her supporters in Denver rejected Sunday's notion that she should leave the busy Democratic presidential race while electrifying a crowd of thousands with her calls for a "great structural change."

%MINIFYHTML0d5eb96df335dab9f3fddcbfef41e3a413% %MINIFYHTML0d5eb96df335dab9f3fddcbfef41e3a414%

The US senator from Massachusetts placed third or fourth in each of the first three states to have votes, including the fourth in the Nevada caucus on Saturday. But she was encouraged by the positive reaction to her methodical demolition of self-funded billionaire candidate Mike Bloomberg, former mayor of New York City, during the nationally televised debate Wednesday on her confidentiality agreements with female employees.

%MINIFYHTML0d5eb96df335dab9f3fddcbfef41e3a415% %MINIFYHTML0d5eb96df335dab9f3fddcbfef41e3a416%

Before a follower asked Warren a question at the Fillmore Auditorium, she referred to the moment, with approval, as "the trash she can hit."

"Women can be tough," Warren replied.

After the rally, which attracted a crowd of more than 4,000 people, Warren told reporters that he was disappointed by his end in Nevada, but was ready to compete in the South Carolina primary next Saturday. She cited an increase in campaign donations, totaling $ 9 million, after the debate. He also ranked second in a new national Up News Info News / YouGov poll taken since the debate, behind US Senator Bernie Sanders, the favorite.

"We will not be told that we do not belong to this race, and we are sure that, as hell, we will not depart so that someone else will run for president when we know that Elizabeth Warren is the best girl to lead this nation," the state said. Senator Kerry Donovan, addressing the crowd before Warren took the stage.

Warren, speaking and answering questions for almost an hour during the afternoon rally, focused his attention on the more moderate Bloomberg, who also faced questions on civil rights issues, such as the most risky option for Democrats. The candidate who entered late skipped the first contests, instead of covering Colorado and other Super Tuesday states with television commercials before his primary on March 3.

But Warren declined to criticize Sanders. When a journalist asked if Sanders also offered risks as a nominee, he would only criticize Bloomberg again and say: “I think I am the least risky candidate. … I think it is clear right now that the Democratic Party wants to see a progressive, and I am a progressive who has fought all my life for these values ​​and has really done a lot. "

In his speech, Warren presented his plans for immigration reform, including a path to citizenship for those in the country illegally, and to address armed violence. She talked about her proposals for Medicare for Everyone and an estate tax that would provide money to pay for several programs, including universal child care.

"I want to go to Washington not only to talk," he said. "I want to go to Washington to make a great structural change."

When a member of the audience asked him how he would implement Medicare for Everyone, Warren said it would be gradual. Tens of millions of people, especially the uninsured, would first get coverage paid by the government as an option. They would deal directly with doctors and other medical professionals, he said.

"There is no insurance company in the middle," Warren said. “I think a lot of people will like that. I think they will tell their friends and neighbors. I think there will be a lot of talk about how it works. And then, we voted on it.

"And I want to be clear on this: if we don't get everything on the first ballot, I will take the victory, and then I will get up the next morning and fight for more."

Colorado Republicans criticized Warren's expensive proposals.

"In addition to her failed $ 32 billion health plan, Elizabeth Warren has a unique solution to all problems: increase our taxes," said Kyle Kohli, spokesman for the Republican National Committee in Colorado. "Warren's extreme socialist agenda will not take her away in a state like Colorado, where voters have consistently rejected tax increases across the state."

Warren would beg to differ with that label. On Sunday, she distinguished herself from Sanders, a self-styled Socialist Democrat, by portraying herself as a capitalist reformer who believes in fair markets. The only other contrast he highlighted on Sunday was his support for ending the Senate filibuster, a mechanism that Sanders wants to maintain in some way.

Warren visited Colorado for the last time in April. Since then, his campaign has climbed a roller coaster in the polls, reaching the top of the field last fall before falling to the second level, eclipsed on the left by Sanders.

Prior to Sunday's visit, the Warren campaign announced new support from 14 elected and current and past community officials, including state senator Tammy Story, former state senate president Joan Fitz-Gerald and Sal Pace, a former leader of the State House of Pueblo.

Coinciding clearly with his visit to Colorado was Warren's release from his marijuana policy plan. She said she would seek national legalization of marijuana and that "it would guarantee true equity in access to this emerging industry," according to a press release from her campaign.

In the crowd on Sunday were Erika Haraguchi, 40, and her two young daughters. He has already returned his vote to Warren, whom he favors after businessman Andrew Yang left the race earlier this month.

“I wanted to take my daughters to see the democratic process. And I wanted to show you that women have a voice in our democracy, ”said Haraguchi, who lives in Centennial.

Elizabeth Grace, 35, of Denver, praised "Warren's consumer advocacy and support for American values. She advocates for reproductive rights, equality, immigration rights."

Jon Marc Moodie, who also lives in Denver, came to listen to the candidate.

"I'm also considering Bernie, but I haven't decided yet," said Moodie, 42. "I also wanted to have an open mind with Elizabeth. I think Bernie will really change this country, but I would love to see a president. She is very strong and debates very well. I think they could both win against Trump."

The writer Linnea Lipson contributed to this story.