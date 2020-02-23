Eddie Jones says he "doesn't need vindication,quot; after England's dominant victory over Ireland | Rugby Union News

















1:10



Eddie Jones says that the half-time score in the England game against Ireland was like a cricket game and his team was so advanced that they could have declared

Eddie Jones says that the half-time score in the England game against Ireland was like a cricket game and his team was so advanced that they could have declared

A bullish Eddie Jones joked that he does not require any claims in terms of team selections within his role as head coach of England, as he enjoyed the Sixth 24-12 victory over Ireland.

%MINIFYHTML9a10949ff52c6871e2edaa58bdedb81b11% %MINIFYHTML9a10949ff52c6871e2edaa58bdedb81b12%

After losing to France in the first weekend of the Championship, England responded to beat Scotland in Edinburgh in the second round and then returned to the title contest with Twickenham's victory on Sunday.

The Australian took the opportunity to shoot the media after the victory after some of his previous team selections had been questioned.

"We are going to use six locks next week to give you something to write about," Jones said sarcastically.

0:52 Owen Farrell says that England has many things left over despite leaving Ireland aside Owen Farrell says that England has many things left over despite leaving Ireland aside

"I don't need vindication. I choose the team that I think is suitable for the week and some of you are very smart."

"You are all intelligent, so I have to assimilate everything, enjoy what he says and try to learn from you. Maybe I can choose a better team next week."

"There is much more to come. We played hard in the first 40 today, we probably took our feet off in the second half, but they were always going to get some ball and receive some calls from the referees."

"We had to defend, which we did quite well. We are disappointed to try it in the end, so we will have to be better against Wales."

George Ford scored one attempt and created another while England crossed an Ireland plagued with errors

The attempts of George Ford, Elliot Daly and Luke Cowan-Dickie saw England come to victory, with a 17-0 score in the first half too much for Ireland to recover.

"In the meantime, if it were a cricket game, it could have been declared," Jones added.

"We play with a lot of control, we read the conditions well, we read the referee well."

"We have been building. I was wrong in preparing for the game of France and I apologized for that. We were good against Scotland in difficult conditions, and then we took another step and we will take another step when we play against Wales (March 7) ".

Andy Farrell said Ireland again couldn't handle a quick start to England

Jones's counterpart Andy Farrell plans to undergo a period of self-analysis after his first defeat as head coach of Ireland.

The visitors paid a high price for their careless start and costly mistakes, since the possibility of a second Triple Crown in three years quickly escaped.

"I wouldn't say we were out of rhythm, I think they started pretty well. However, there are no excuses because they started well enough against us and we should have been ready for that," Farrell said.

"We were coming here to try to win a Triple Crown and they were trying to fight to stay in the championship."

"We can evaluate all the bits, all the technicalities and the ramifications of the cumulative errors, etc., or the arbitration decisions or whatever, but the reality is that they came out of the blocks with force, we got ahead and took some nonsense, blows

"I need to look at myself. Were they willing to do more than us? We, going for a Triple Crown? That's my responsibility to make sure that doesn't happen, so first I have to look at myself." ".