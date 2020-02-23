Dwyane Wade's daughter steals the show at the Jersey retirement event

Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
Dwyane WadeThe t-shirt removal ceremony was a family affair, and one of his sons stole the show!
The star of the shooting guard's wife, actress Gabrielle UnionHe held his 1 year old daughter Kaavia James, one of her four children, as she helped lift her Miami Heat No. 3 shirt to American Airlines Arena beams during halftime in a game between her former team and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night.
The two sat at the event with Wade's son, 18. Zaire Wade. The Heat shared a photo of the three at the stadium.
A picture of Kaavia walking through the seats of the court in a previous game, for fun of people like Kelly Arison, daughter of Heat's owner Micky Arison, was also posted on the Heat's Instagram page.
"This is her house!" Wade wrote in his Instagram story.
"@kaaviajames tries to negotiate a return during the withdrawal of the shirt," joked Union.
Wade is the 13-time Heat All-Star and helped the team win three NBA championships. He had announced his retirement from the NBA in 2018 and played his last game last April.
Watch the Wade NBA T-shirt removal ceremony, with Union and Kaavia:
During the ceremony, Wade paid tribute to his friend and NBA icon. Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, last month.
"Kobe said that the most important thing is to try to inspire others so they can be great at what they choose to do," he told the crowd that cheered him. "I hope I have inspired you all. Thank you for making me part of your legacy. Please know that you are a great part of mine. God bless you all. Heat Nation! I love you."
