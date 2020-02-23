Dwyane Wade's daughter steals the show at the Jersey retirement event

Dwyane WadeThe t-shirt removal ceremony was a family affair, and one of his sons stole the show!

The star of the shooting guard's wife, actress Gabrielle UnionHe held his 1 year old daughter Kaavia James, one of her four children, as she helped lift her Miami Heat No. 3 shirt to American Airlines Arena beams during halftime in a game between her former team and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night.

The two sat at the event with Wade's son, 18. Zaire Wade. The Heat shared a photo of the three at the stadium.

A picture of Kaavia walking through the seats of the court in a previous game, for fun of people like Kelly Arison, daughter of Heat's owner Micky Arison, was also posted on the Heat's Instagram page.

"This is her house!" Wade wrote in his Instagram story.

"@kaaviajames tries to negotiate a return during the withdrawal of the shirt," joked Union.

Wade is the 13-time Heat All-Star and helped the team win three NBA championships. He had announced his retirement from the NBA in 2018 and played his last game last April.