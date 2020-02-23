Dwayne Wade gives an emotional speech during the removal ceremony of the Miami Heat shirt | NBA News

Dwyane Wade reviewed a long list of thanks when he delivered a 20-minute speech at the t-shirt removal ceremony on Saturday night, mentioning everyone from his commercial manager and the Miami Heat boys to Pat Riley.

"It could have continued for an hour," Wade said after the halftime ceremony of the Heat's 124-105 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. "This is about me for sure, but it is about all of us at the same time: the city of Miami, teammates over the years, everyone who has sacrificed, ingrained and cried. We all did this together. I didn't do this for myself. "

Wade's wife helped lift his number 3 shirt to the rafters, where he joined the shirts removed from four other Heat players: Alonzo Mourning, Tim Hardaway, Shaquille O & # 39; Neal and Chris Bosh.

The ceremony was the centerpiece in a three-day celebration of Wade's 16-year NBA career, which included three championship seasons with the Heat. Wade, who now lives in Los Angeles, returned to the arena for the first time since his last home game in April 2019.

"The man is hanging from the ceiling in a way that will never be forgotten," Riley told the crowd.















0:45



Miami Heat legend Wade went from starting at Richards High School in Chicago to becoming 3-time NBA champion



Wade recalled the impression he caused by helping Marquette beat Kentucky, Riley's alma mater, in the NCAA tournament. Months later, Riley and the Heat took Wade with the fifth overall pick in the 2003 draft, and spectators at the Miami stadium that night roared their approval in the election.

"At that moment I felt your love," Wade told the crowd. "That was the first of many moments we would share together. Your appreciation and love have never left me. If there is a word, a feeling that I want to convey to you tonight, it is gratitude."

After thanking NBA legend LeBron James and his former Heat Udonis Haslem teammate, Wade closed his speech by citing his friend, the late Kobe Bryant.

"Kobe said the most important thing is to try to inspire others so they can be great at what they choose to do," Wade told the crowd. "I hope I have inspired all of you."

Image:

James, Chris Bosh and Wade in action for the Miami Heat



Wade played 14 1/2 of his 16 seasons in the NBA with the Heat. He was the Most Valuable Player of the 2006 NBA Finals and made 13 All-Star games.

This weekend's festivities also include tribute speeches on Friday night and a screening of a documentary on Sunday.

"We are celebrating greatness and a legacy that will live forever," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

