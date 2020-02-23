Dua Lipa cuts her damaged hair

%MINIFYHTML1ee5b326a44d400c89438aaf6fbed68c11% %MINIFYHTML1ee5b326a44d400c89438aaf6fbed68c12%

Wenn

The singer of & # 39; IDGAF & # 39; He explains to his devotees online that his new peculiar haircut was an attempt to save his damaged braids due to & # 39; bleached breaks & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Dua Lipa She was forced to cut her hair due to "bleached breaks."

The creator of hits "Physics" debuted her new look earlier this week, with two-tone bangs and a trimmed blonde stripe, a style that the 24-year-old admitted that she had not chosen.

%MINIFYHTML1ee5b326a44d400c89438aaf6fbed68c13% %MINIFYHTML1ee5b326a44d400c89438aaf6fbed68c14%

After fans tested the star online about her new cut, she wrote: "PSA: This is not a haircut, they are bleached breaks, but I'm running with him," explaining that since he had bleached so much the hair, began to "break."

%MINIFYHTML1ee5b326a44d400c89438aaf6fbed68c15% %MINIFYHTML1ee5b326a44d400c89438aaf6fbed68c16%

Dua is preparing for the release of his new album, "Future Nostalgia," which will be released on April 3, 2020. The star will begin his European tour on April 26 in Madrid, Spain.