Drunk driver caused an accident that killed one woman and injured another in Dallas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 28-year-old drunk man was arrested early Sunday after causing an accident that killed one woman and injured another.

At approximately 4:35 a.m. On February 23, Plácida Hernández-Ramírez, 57, was driving north on 11800 N. Central Expressway when he took the Coit Road exit and saw a previously shattered vehicle and began to slow down.

A car driving behind Hernández-Ramírez could not control his speed and crashed into the back of his vehicle, forcing his car to cross the main lanes of the highway. When they both started to get out of their vehicle to exchange information, a 27-year-old woman hit Hernández-Ramírez's car when she was standing outside her driver's side door.

Hernández-Ramírez was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman who hit her was taken to Medical City Hospital with minor injuries.

The 28-year-old man remained at the scene and was arrested by DWI. His name has not yet been revealed.