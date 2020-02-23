Drone captures the deadly dance of the Turkish ACV-15 and the Russian T-72 in Syria – Defense Blog

In graphic video images captured by the drone and shared on social networks, the armored personnel carrier of the Syrian rebels ACV-15 (supplied by Turkey) has intentionally rammed the regime's main battle tank T-72 Sirius.

Bild's foreign policy editor Julian Röpcke shared the video on Saturday saying: "Perhaps the most unreal battle video of the entire war in Syria, demonstrating the total incompetence of the Assad army, which would be dust since 2015, if Russia would not intervene on its side. "

The 1-minute video shows the deadly dance of the ACV-15 armored vehicle with light combat tracking developed, designed and manufactured by the Turkish company FNSS Savunma Sistemleri and the Russian-built second-generation main battle tank T-72. The ACV-15 is based on the US Advanced Infantry Combat Vehicle, which in turn is based on the American armored vehicle M113A1.

According to AMN Al-Masdar News, on Thursday, Syrian rebels and militants backed by Turkey attempted to capture Nayrab during a large-scale operation in eastern Idlib.

A member of a Syrian faction allied with Turkey said the Turkish troops were fighting alongside the rebels on the front line, and that opposition forces aimed to recover the strategic city of Saraqeb from the regime.