Driver, at least 1 passenger in custody after CHP chase – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The driver of a vehicle and at least one passenger were arrested after a wild chase that lasted more than an hour on Sunday night.

According to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, the persecution began near Rio Hondo College on Workman Mill Road at Rivera Peak after an assault with a deadly weapon. It was later confirmed that there was a firearm involved in the assault.

It was not immediately known if there were injuries related to the assault.

The black GMC Yukon driver led law enforcement officers in a chase that crossed the Los Angles area, and finally ended near the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Telegraph Road in the Commerce area with the driver and front passenger jumping of the vehicle, but not before three other passengers fell at two different points near Pico Rivera.

It was not immediately clear if those passengers were in custody.

At one point, a California Highway Patrol officer attempted a PIT maneuver, but was unable to deactivate the vehicle.

After a brief chase on foot, the officers were able to stop the driver and a passenger in the Commerce area.