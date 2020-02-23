Drew Carey breaks down crying Remembering former fiance Amie Harwick

Drew Carey he got excited on his Sirius XM radio show when he paid tribute to his ex-girlfriend fiancee Amie Harwick, who was killed last week at 38.

Police had found the family and sex therapist unconscious on the floor under the third floor balcony of his Hollywood Hills home and later died of his injuries in a hospital. Los Angeles authorities have considered the case a homicide and one of his former boyfriends was arrested for alleged connection with his death and charged with murder and robbery.

Carey and Harwick got engaged in 2017, but separated a year later.

"I just wanted you to know that my ex-girlfriend, Amie, whom I loved very much, was murdered the day after I recorded this, so I didn't want people to hear this and listen to me happy and funny and think that I didn't know what happened. , or something like that, "the 61-year-old man The price is ok The host said on Friday's episode of his program Sirius XM Drew Carey & # 39; s Friday Night Freak-Out, according to NBC Today Show website.