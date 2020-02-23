Drew Carey breaks down crying Remembering former fiance Amie Harwick

Michael Bezjian / WireImage
Drew Carey he got excited on his Sirius XM radio show when he paid tribute to his ex-girlfriend fiancee Amie Harwick, who was killed last week at 38.
Police had found the family and sex therapist unconscious on the floor under the third floor balcony of his Hollywood Hills home and later died of his injuries in a hospital. Los Angeles authorities have considered the case a homicide and one of his former boyfriends was arrested for alleged connection with his death and charged with murder and robbery.
Carey and Harwick got engaged in 2017, but separated a year later.
"I just wanted you to know that my ex-girlfriend, Amie, whom I loved very much, was murdered the day after I recorded this, so I didn't want people to hear this and listen to me happy and funny and think that I didn't know what happened. , or something like that, "the 61-year-old man The price is ok The host said on Friday's episode of his program Sirius XM Drew Carey & # 39; s Friday Night Freak-Out, according to NBC Today Show website.
"In September 2018, I was in a beautiful, excellent and best relationship of my life with a woman named Amie Harwick," he said before starting to cry. "She was a sexual therapist and mental health advocate. She had a PhD and a master's degree, and she was beautiful and fun, and she cared deeply for people and for improving their lives, and it was a joy to be with her. I was so in love. her ".
"I just want to say that I'm so broken," he said later. "Even after we finished, we still loved each other very much. Even though we broke the engagement, I was still so in love with her. And she loved me too."
Carey said that during their relationship, he used to send Harwick the song lists of his show.
"All these songs were very important to us and I want to play them for you, so you can hear how much we love each other through these songs," he said.
After the news of Harwick's death was made public, Carey said in a statement on Twitter: "I hope you are lucky to have someone in your life who loves as much as she does."