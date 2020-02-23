DoT: Bharti Infratel's board of directors will meet on February 24 after DoT's assent for the merger with Indus Towers – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML5af9945d0f85aa1aec71cbf7588d5e1411% %MINIFYHTML5af9945d0f85aa1aec71cbf7588d5e1412%

Bharti Infratel said Saturday that its board will meet on February 24 to chart the future course of action after the approval of the telecommunications department for the merger with Indus Towers.

The combination of Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers will create a pan-India tower company with more than 163,000 towers, which will operate in the 22 telecommunications service areas. The combined entity will be the largest tower company in the world outside of China.

"… The approval of the IDF for the merger of Indus Towers with Bharti Infratel was received last night," said Bharti Infratel in a regulatory presentation.

He added that the company's board of directors will meet on February 24, 2020 to "take stock and decide the course of future action."

Bharti Infratel and Vodafone have a 42 percent stake in Indus each. Vodafone Idea owns an 11.15 percent stake in the mobile tower firm.

Under the plans, the combined company, which would own the respective businesses of Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers, would change its name to Indus Towers Ltd and continue to trade on the Indian stock exchanges.

The timely completion of the tower agreement was essential for companies, as it would allow Bharti and Vodafone Idea to download the participation and raise funds.

The development occurs at a time when Vodafone Idea faces total AGR quotas of more than Rs 53,000 crore. Of this, he has paid only Rs 3.500 crore in two tranches earlier this week.

In total, up to 15 entities owe the government Rs 1.47 lakh crore – Rs 92,642 crore in unpaid license fees and other Rs 55,054 crore in charges for pending spectrum use.

These quotas arose after the Supreme Court, in October last year, confirmed the government's position on the inclusion of non-core business income in the calculation of annual adjusted gross income (AGR) of telecommunications companies, a part which is paid as a license fee and spectrum to the treasure

